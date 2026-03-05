Kristi Noem’s Dead Puppy Gets Subtle Mention at Heated Congressional Hearing

On Wednesday, while appearing on Capitol Hill, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem faced critical questioning as she sat for her first congressional oversight hearing since taking office. But it was an unexpected symbol that drew attention at the very beginning of the event.

As per The Irish Star, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) arrived at the event wearing an unusual accessory. He was seen wearing a small pin that read “Justice for Cricket.” It was a nod to Kristi Noem’s 14-month-old dog that she previously admitted to shooting and killing. The story appeared in her 2024 memoir, No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward, in which she described shooting the puppy, calling it “untrainable.”

Kristi Noem has previously defended her actions by citing the entire account in her book. She justified her actions, saying it demonstrated her willingness to make difficult decisions. Even President Donald Trump cited the same reason when he chose her to lead DHS.

The families who have lost their children, brothers, and sisters to dangerous individuals who entered this country illegally and committed violent crimes against them deserve to be heard. I do this work every single day because someone has to do the right thing: tell their… pic.twitter.com/4Goj9IGDL9 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) March 4, 2026

Her revelation sparked national debate last year, with critics questioning her judgment. Meanwhile, supporters argue she was being transparent about farm life realities in South Dakota, where she previously served as governor.

The “Justice for Cricket” pin quickly went viral on social media as she testified before lawmakers about much more crucial matters. These included a month-long shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and a controversial immigration enforcement incident that happened earlier this year.

She opened with a critical statement where she called out a “Democrat-led shutdown” of DHS after Congress failed to pass a funding package that included changes to immigration enforcement policy.

“The latest Democrat-led shutdown of DHS is reckless. It’s unnecessary, and it undermines American national security,” Kristi Noem said. “As a result, critical national security missions, including border security, immigration enforcement, aviation security, disaster response, cybersecurity, and the protection of critical infrastructure, are all being strained.”

The budget deadlock left thousands of DHS employees furloughed or working without pay. It also raised concerns about border operations and airport screening delays.

However, much of the hearing focused on a lethal incident that took place in Minneapolis earlier this year involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Two American citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, were shot and killed during an ICE operation. Civil rights groups have called for an independent investigation, arguing that the use of force may have been unjustified.

Lawmakers pressed her over her comments when she referred to Good and Pretti as “domestic terrorists.” Moreover, she did not directly apologize for the characterization during Wednesday’s hearing.

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin repeatedly questioned her about the label and whether it was appropriate since both individuals were U.S. citizens.

“The fact that you can’t admit to a mistake, which looks like, under investigation, is going to prove that Ms. Good and Mr. Pretti probably should not have been shot in the face and in the back,” one lawmaker said during the exchange. “Law enforcement needs to learn from that. You don’t protect them by not looking after the facts.”

In response, Kristi Noem defended her department’s actions, stating that the matter remains under review. Nevertheless, the tense hearing focused on the growing political pressure on Kristi Noem as she leads one of the federal government’s largest agencies. Meanwhile, the “Justice for Cricket” pin added a symbolic jab to the hearing.