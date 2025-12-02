Celebrity

Kristi Noem’s Affair Rumors Just Got Worse – This Time After a Major Snub From Her Husband

Published on: December 2, 2025 at 7:23 AM ET

Are the two headed toward divorce?

Are Kristi Noem and her husband Bryon headed for divorce
Kristi Noem's husband Bryon skipped birthday wishes on social media this year. (Image Source: kristinoem/Instagram)

Kristi Noem just turned 54 on November 30, and it was a perfect occasion to celebrate with family and friends. But her husband may not have been as excited as he did not wish her on social media. Many popular couples ensure that they wish each other on social media, and not doing so may send a bigger message.

It may signal trouble in marriage and possible conversations about divorce that the couple may be having in private. Although it’s not a rule to wish one’s partner on social media, doing it most years and suddenly skipping it can be a warning sign. 

The Secretary of Homeland Security and her husband, Bryon Noem, have taken a step back from posting for each other on social media. Although they have been married since 1992, there have been rumors about their marriage crumbling.


When someone’s popular, such speculations are inevitable. Bryon did post about their 32nd anniversary last year on Instagram, but he did not post a birthday wish last year or this year. The last time he wished Noem on her birthday was in 2023, posting, “She is a sweetheart and so talented and a pleasure to be with.”

We have all heard about Kristi Noem’s alleged affair rumors with Corey Lewandowski since 2021. The news made it to the New York Magazine’s gossip column in September 2025. Skipping a birthday post may add more fuel to the rumors, showing there may be some truth. 


There isn’t any confirmation about the alleged affair, but such rumors haven’t gone away. Another giant red flag is that Kristi and Bryon no longer live together. After Noem’s MAGA transformation and her political career taking off, Bryon had to step up as a father to take care of their three kids and be there for them.

Their social media posts as a couple have been scarce, but Kristi does post about her professional life. Bryon wished Kristi Valentine’s Day till 2024 but skipped this year.

One reason they may not be posting as much may be due to the hate comments. In one of Bryon’s posts for Kristi, one user commented, “What’s it like to be married to Lewandowski’s side piece?”

Such comments explain why Bryon doesn’t post about Noem anymore. 

