Kristi Noem’s Early Years Reveal a Dramatic Transformation Before the ‘MAGA Effect’ Took Over

The Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, has repeatedly made headlines for her fierce attitude in handling her role with ICE agents and the entire immigration policy. Despite so much backlash in the last few months, she has stood steady. Dubbed “ICE Barbie,” she has also been controversy’s favorite subject just like boss Donald Trump.

From an alleged affair rumor to speculation of going under the knife and being ridiculed online for her patchy makeup skills, it’s been a turbulent ride for Noem. The current conservative social scene has embraced a trend nicknamed “Mar-a-Lago face,” characterized by frozen foreheads, heavily arched and filled-in brows, prominent cheekbones, and plumped lips. ( According to The List).

Public figures such as Donald Trump‘s lawyer Alina Habba, Attorney General Pam Bondi, as well as his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, have been accused of opting for alleged cosmetic surgeries and using the same makeup techniques to achieve the ideal MAGA look. Meanwhile, as for Kristi Noem, the spotlight hit harder.

Over the years, Noem has tried out a variety of beauty trends. In the early 1990s, she embraced voluminous blonde curls, and by the 2010s, she had switched to a short, layered “Karen” cut. These days, Noem often wears long hair extensions that can seem excessive in length and volume. Kristi is naturally very pretty, so any hairstyle will suit her face.

Yet, it’s her makeup that isn’t the best. Her foundation appears dry and flaky, and her eyebrows look wildly uneven. Earlier, Krisiti Noem had a natural charm and vintage beauty in her overall style, but that has now vanished.

For those unfamiliar, the fashioninsta grew up working on her family’s ranch. She describes herself as a tomboy who loved farming over teenage parties. She struggled with low self-esteem until her mother helped her build confidence through faith. Her younger days reflected her true beauty.

A vintage Instagram photo shows Noem with just a touch of glossy lip color and a radiant complexion. Since only one of her three children appears alongside her and husband Bryon Noem in the still. Back in the 1990s, she had beautiful features. Her lighter makeup back then made her eyes appear larger and her overall look more natural.

Even during her beauty pageant days, Noem preferred a minimalist approach. For instance, her official 1990 Snow Queen portrait paired a crown with simple makeup, similar to the style seen in her later Instagram snap.

Furthermore, coming to the 2010s, there were times Noem went nearly makeup-free. She had the perfect balance during that time between dramatic makeup with excessive blush and subtle makeup highlighting her features with only mascara and lip color.

Today, people mock Noem and accuse her of suffering from the MAGA effect. Thanks to Donald Trump, who reportedly believes her looks rival a model’s.

In a chat with Rolling Stone, Kristi Noem said that Donald Trump told her, “I want you in the ads, and I want your face in the ads … but I want the first ad. I want you to thank me. I want you to thank me for closing the border.” Well, she could, if she wanted to. After all, she has the face to be the perfect cover girl.

Whether Kristi Noem’s drastic appearance changes were a deliberate attempt to signify her glamorous image in politics or a natural transition like any of us, one thing is for sure: she’s learned that change is the one thing that never changes.