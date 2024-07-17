Kristi Noem Roasted on Social Media for Comparing Trump to Lincoln: "Puppy Killer Says What?"

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took the podium at the Republican National Convention on July 15 evening, praising former president Donald Trump in her speech, comparing him to Abraham Lincoln, a comparison that did not sit well with netizens, who quickly went online to slam the "dog-killer". Referring to Lincoln's iconic Gettysburg address, Noem claimed Trump is just like the 16th president.

“President Lincoln encouraged us to 'take increased devotion… that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom – and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.' Like Lincoln, in the midst of our pain and division, Donald Trump is calling us to be touched… by the better angels of our nature,” she said, per Argus Leader.

Lincoln wasn't on the same side she's on.

He was with the United States of America.

She's with the new Confederacy. — Odd Question (@CatNPlantLady) July 16, 2024

Social media would not have it. A user commented, "I fail to understand how anyone could listen to this and actually believe it." Another user slammed Noem's comparison, saying, "Sweet Jesus Kristi. Keep Abraham Lincoln's name out of your filthy mouth you crazy, dog-killing wench. Lol. Unbelievable." One mocked her, saying, "Who let Dog Murderer Midge on stage?" Another user, in a similar vein, bashed, "Puppy killer says what?"

Yet another user slammed, "'Better' angels, my ass. Devils in disguise. These people don't want unity. They want unity for their cause." One bashed, "*Lincoln rolls his eyes in heaven*." And then another user slammed, "Comparing him to Honest Abe is a disgrace." A user trashed the comparison, saying, "Hilarious they cite Lincoln, who was a full progressive of his time."

A user pointed to the hypocrisy, posting a recent tweet by Trump where he's raging against his legal cases, calling them a 'witch hunt'. The user tweeted, "Really? Just like Lincoln, you say?" A user posted a GIF of Lincoln with the text: "I'm so glad I didn't live long enough to see what a steaming pile of sh** my party turned into."

Earlier this year, Noem was considered as a possible vice presidential candidate by Trump, but the scandal surrounding her murdering her dog made it less likely that she would run with him. She was a speaker at the Republican National Convention in 2020 as well. RNC 2024 took off in Milwaukee on July 15 and will continue until July 18, at which time Trump is anticipated to formally receive the party's nomination for the 2024 presidential contest.

In her April release of No Going Back, her new book, Noem recounted shooting her dog. She claims in it that she put her 14-month-old wirehaired pointer, Cricket, to death because the dog had behavioral problems and wasn't responding to the training, per Vox. She shared this story to demonstrate her ability to make decisions and to show that, when called upon, the governor is capable of making "difficult, messy, and ugly" decisions. Rather than spreading that message, though, Noem's disclosure has set off a chain reaction of criticism that has infuriated animal rights advocates and pretty much every dog lover in the world.