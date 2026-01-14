Kristi Noem Impeachment Row: DHS Slams “Silly” Push As ICE Assaults Surge 1,300%

Things are not going so well with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, as her job approval rating plummeted to 36 percent following the deadly ICE shooting in Minneapolis.

A Quinnipiac poll released this week revealed that only 36 percent of Americans view Noem’s job performance favorably. In other words, the DHS secretary’s disapproval rating stands at 52 percent. Additionally, in just six months, her approval rating has dropped from 39 percent in July 2025.

The divide is widely seen as starkly partisan. Seventy-seven percent of the Republicans approved of Noem’s work, but eighty-five percent of Democrats want her gone. The gulf reflects a nation divided over what happened in Minneapolis and what it means for how the Trump administration enforces immigration law.

Here is video of ICE Agent Jonathan Ross right after he murdered Nicole Good. He is not limping or injured at all. The government is lying to try to cover-up his cold-blooded execution of Good. pic.twitter.com/5iUzU6sZQI — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) January 14, 2026

For starters, the Minnesota protester fatally shot was Renee Good, a mom of three and a wife to Rebecca Good. On January 7, Renee was in her car when ICE agent Jonathan Ross opened fire after she appeared to drive toward him. Video from the scene has circulated widely and, according to Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy, more than eight in ten American voters have seen it.

⚠️ WARNING: This post contains descriptions of a fatal officer-involved shooting. Newly released surveillance footage has shed further light on the final moments of Renee Nicole Good, 37, who was fatally shot by ICE agent Jonathan “Jon” Ross in Minneapolis on Wednesday. The… pic.twitter.com/IaxPeQKNMP — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) January 10, 2026

The initial footage showed Renee’s vehicle moving forward as Jonathan fired. His own video, which was posted on social media, showed the victim taunting him before driving into him as shots rang out.

What happened next divided the country. Malloy noted that most Americans surveyed said the shots should not have been fired. More than a third, on the other hand, believed the shooting was justified.

The DHS secretary wasted no time backing Jonathan. Within hours after the incident, she declared Renee’s actions as an act of “domestic terrorism” carried out by a “professional agitator.”

SEC NOEM: “The officer was hit by the vehicle. She hit him. He went to the hospital. A doctor did treat him.” “He has been released, but he’s going to spend some time with his family.” pic.twitter.com/ZC7SFMs6dP — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 7, 2026

Noem further claimed Renee had been “stalking and impeding” the agents all day, that she “proceeded to weaponize her vehicle,” and that she ignored commands to exit her car. The former South Dakota governor framed the shooting as a necessary response to a dangerous situation.

However, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey took a different view. They even called Renee’s death a “murder” and demanded that ICE agents leave the state. Protests erupted across the country against the DHS and Noem’s leadership.

I officially introduced articles of impeachment against Secretary Kristi Noem, who’s broken our Constitution as she unleashed her rogue agents across the country. Secretary Noem: the American people are watching you. And we are outraged. I will hold you accountable. pic.twitter.com/gJSxemoBvl — Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) January 14, 2026

On Wednesday, January 14, Illinois Democrat Congresswoman Robin Kelly formally introduced articles of impeachment against Noem. Kelly cited not just the Minneapolis shooting but a broader pattern of ICE enforcement actions under Trump’s campaign to arrest and deport undocumented immigrants, particularly those with criminal records.

“Secretary Noem has brought her reign of terror to the Chicagoland area, LA, New Orleans, Charlotte, Durham, and communities north, south, east, and west. She needs to be held accountable for her actions,” Kelly said at a news conference.

A DHS spokesperson called Kelly’s impeachment push “silly during a serious time.” The agency even noted that ICE officers are facing a 1,300 percent increase in assaults and accused Kelly of caring more about “Showmanship and fundraising clicks” than fixing crime in her own Chicago district.

Kelly did not back down. “You have violated your oath of office, and there will be consequences,” she fired back at Noem.

It remains to be seen if Kelly’s proposed impeachment would prosper. But her efforts face long odds in a Republican-controlled House. Democratic leadership has not even rallied behind the impeachment articles.