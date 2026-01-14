Renee Good’s Former Father-in-Law Says He Doesn’t Blame ICE Officer, Admits Trump Support

Trigger Warning: The article mentions details about violence leading to death.

Renee Good’s former father-in-law said he did not blame the ICE officer who shot her, even as the incident has drawn widespread criticism and protests. Timmy Macklin, father of Good’s late ex-husband and grandfather of her 6-year-old son, spoke about the shooting during an interview on CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront.

Macklin, a self-described Trump supporter, said he did not fault the agent and described the circumstances surrounding the encounter as “hard for everybody involved.” He said that after reviewing available footage, he saw the vehicle make contact with the officer’s legs and said it was difficult to judge someone’s reaction in a split-second situation.

Good, 37, was fatally shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, 2026, during an immigration-related operation. Reports and video released so far indicate she was in her car and attempting to leave when agents approached.

The Department of Homeland Security has said the agent fired in self-defense after what officials described as a vehicle maneuver that endangered officers, though that characterization has been disputed by local officials and community leaders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Guttenfelder (@dguttenfelder)

Footage from the scene showed officers ordering someone out of an SUV in a residential Minneapolis neighborhood. An officer appeared to try to open the driver’s door before the vehicle reversed slightly and then moved forward, at which point multiple gunshots were heard, and the SUV crashed into a parked car.

The late preschool teacher was driving in Minneapolis with her wife, Becca, when she reportedly refused to exit the vehicle upon officers’ request and attempted to drive away from the scene.

One of the officials then fired his handgun through the windshield, fatally shooting her in the head. The Department of Homeland Security said Renee Good was shot during an immigration-related operation after some people blocked federal officers.

According to The Daily Beast, Macklin said he supports President Donald Trump and called Good’s death “hard for everybody.” He admitted that he has been a stronger supporter of Trump and his party, alongside being ” deeply religious.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Burnett OutFront (@erinburnettoutfront)

He claimed that Good’s wife, Becca, is a” great person,” while also suggesting that poor decisions contributed to the incident. “I don’t agree with everything Renee did,” he said.“She was full of life, full of joy, a gentle and loving mother. But we all make bad choices, and that’s the problem.”

Furthermore, Timmy Macklin said that the agent Jonathan Ross, who shot Good and used slurs, needs to mellow down and seek God. He reportedly needs to understand the teachings in the Bible.

He also criticized the language used by Officer Ross after the shooting, saying it reflected a lack of moral grounding. “The things he called her — that shows he doesn’t know the Lord like he should.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AGirlHasNoPresident (@agirlhasnopresident)

On a separate note, Tim Macklin said he has not seen his grandson since the shooting but described the child as “amazing” and “really smart.” After the incident, President Trump responded by expressing sympathy for the family, saying, “I would bet you that under normal circumstances, she was a very solid, wonderful person,” Trump said, adding that her actions during the confrontation were “pretty tough.”

Minnesota and Illinois have each filed lawsuits seeking court injunctions to halt immigration enforcement operations in their states. In their lawsuits, the states argued that DHS and ICE agents have “terrorized” communities and violated constitutional rights. The administration allegedly does not seem to show any remorse as further chaos continues to disrupt the peace in the state.