Kristi Noem Draws Backlash Over Remarks on Joe Biden’s Handling of Immigration Crisis

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has drawn fresh criticism after condemning what she called “mass migration and infiltration of criminals” by the Democrats.

​Noem appeared on a Fox News segment on Thursday, where she declared that “Americans are going to have a choice coming up here if they want to choose the Democrats’ mass migration and infiltration of criminals,” or choose President, Trump, “who’s making our country safe again, who’s making it more affordable for families to get into homes and to buy their groceries and put gas in their car.”

Speaking about the President, Noem said, ​”He’s giving them safety back in their communities, and that’s what the Department of Homeland Security does every single day. What Democrats have done by defunding this.”

​Criticising the former Joe Biden administration, Kristi Noem claimed that they allowed “thousands of known and suspected terrorists” into “this country.”

​However, social media users widely condemned the Homeland Security Secretary’s remarks, with one X user writing:

​”As a South Dakotan..you can stop already trying to push her to 2028. She prob gonna be impeached this time next yr. We all hate her up here and hope she goes to jail eventually.”

​”We need her out and the country back the way the US should be,” another social media user wrote.

​”We are all created equal with inherent rights..that means we are all born with human rights..regardless of citizenship status..” another user commented.

A fourth user dubbed Kristi Noem a “fraud” and a “liar,” writing, “Kristin Noem is a fraud and a liar, and no one should believe a word out of her mouth.”

​Another user expressed similar sentiments, writing, “Kristi Noem has EXACTLY ZERO experience in aw enforcement or security. She has tons of experience sucking up and self promotion,” with one commenting, “The choice is clear, I’m voting for the party that will impeach you and lock you up for all the crimes you commit every day.”

The 54-year-old’s remarks surfaced amid a partial government shutdown over the Department of Homeland Security Secretary’s funding in Washington, which remains ongoing.

According to Fox News, Democrats are pushing for ICE policy changes, while the DHS pushes its deportation efforts across the United States.

The debate has intensified as the department’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) fatally shot two U.S. citizens, Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good, last month.

Pretti, an ICU nurse, was fatally shot by a federal officer in Minneapolis on January 24, 2026. Similarly, Renee Nicole Good, a mother of three, was shot dead by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent at the same place.

“[Democrats] have chosen to act against the American people for political reasons, and now we have FEMA workers, the men and women of the United States Coast Guard, [the] men and women of TSA who keep our airports moving who will be working without paychecks for no good reason other than the Democrats wanting to pick a fight with Donald Trump,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during a press statement on Wednesday.