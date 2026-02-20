Kristi Noem Plots Exit From Trump Cabinet After Impeachment Threat

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is contemplating a return to South Dakota politics as questions arise in her home state about how long she will stay in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet. Some Republicans are preparing for the chance that she may challenge Sen. Mike Rounds in the June Republican primary.

Allies of Rounds have started to discuss how to respond if Noem decides to enter the race, The Atlantic reported, citing three sources familiar with the discussions. To qualify for the ballot, Noem must register for the primary and collect 2,171 signatures statewide by the end of March, according to the report. A Noem adviser told The Atlantic that she does not plan to resign.

The Atlantic linked the speculation to Noem’s uncertain position in Washington after controversies regarding her leadership at the Department of Homeland Security. The report stated that she has faced significant scrutiny from Republicans and calls for her dismissal from Democrats since the Jan. 24 shooting of Alex Pretti by Customs and Border Protection agents in Minneapolis.

The political landscape could change further if Democrats regain the House and start inquiries into her time in office. The Atlantic noted that a Senate seat would provide Noem with staff support and a funding platform as she defends herself. “It’s something people are talking about across the state,” one Republican involved in South Dakota politics told The Atlantic. They added, “And based on everything I’ve been hearing, Mike Rounds would easily win that race.”

Noem has also stepped back from her public leadership role on immigration enforcement in recent weeks, The Atlantic reported. Trump has increasingly relied on White House border adviser Tom Homan for those efforts. White House officials have expressed frustration with Noem’s performance, as Republican midterm strategists warn that her deportation strategy might hurt the party’s chances.

The Atlantic further reported that some Trump advisers have discussed when to make any potential leadership change at DHS, including whether to wait until after next month’s filing deadline in South Dakota. A national Republican strategist told the magazine, “Mike Rounds is so unpopular among Republican primary voters, he’d lose to a dead dog,” while Rounds’ allies disagreed with that view.

Rounds, 71, has repeatedly won statewide elections since 2014 and served two terms as governor before securing his Senate seat, The Atlantic reported. Rounds’ office did not respond to a request for comment, and soon-to-be former DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin stated that it would not be proper for a government spokesperson to comment on a story about Noem’s political future.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said in a statement that Trump “has assembled the most talented and America First cabinet and staff in history,” while listing administration achievements, according to The Atlantic.

Noem and Rounds, both former South Dakota governors, have had a tense relationship at times. After Noem’s memoir detailed her decision to euthanize a family dog, Rounds publicly criticized the passage, stating, “I don’t see how it helps,” and adding, “These dogs become a member of a family, you know. People identify with that.”

Trump and Rounds have previously clashed over the 2020 election, but Trump endorsed Rounds last summer. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, South Dakota’s senior senator, would likely support Rounds in a primary battle, The Atlantic reported.

The House Democrats have considered impeachment action related to Noem’s conduct at DHS, including an initiative led by Rep. Robin Kelly.