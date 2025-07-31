Kristi Noem Briefs Press on Tsunami Threats—While Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Her ‘Pillow Face’ and Makeup Choices

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appeared composed and upbeat as she updated reporters on tsunami warnings triggered by a powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula. Speaking in Chile, she reassured the public that the tsunami threat to the U.S.—including Hawaii, Alaska, and the West Coast—had passed.

Noem said, adding that while a warning remains in place for the West Coast, authorities expect minimal impact.

The 8.8 magnitude earthquake was a massive calamity that hit offshore from Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on July 30, 2025, with waves up to 16 feet flooding coastal areas and prompting immediate evacuations. The effects of the quake sent triggering tsunami warnings across the Pacific, including Hawaii, the U.S. West Coast, and Japan.

While some injuries were reported, no significant damage has been recorded so far. Noem also added, “We were fully deployed and ready to respond if necessary, but grateful that we didn’t have to deal with the situation that this could have been.”

As per The Irish Star, Kristi Noem spoke about the earthquake during a press conference briefing, as well as addressed the downgraded alerts, noting that waves reaching approximately five feet occurred in Hawaii, with smaller surges—1.6 feet in Arena Cove and 1.4 feet in Monterey—observed on the mainland. No significant damage or loss of life was reported. Evacuations and warnings in affected regions have since been lifted.

The reassuring press conference comes into light amid online speculation about Kristi Noem’s appearance. Observers noted her polished appearance, citing speculation about cosmetic enhancements. In images, the lips looked bigger, the makeup was heavy and dark, and the dressing style shifted from dress to more casual wear, such as caps, t-shirts, and formal wear.

As per the outlet, Kristi Noem posted a social media update on the same topic, typing “Earth Quake” instead of “earthquake,” one fan said, “All that filler and Botox must be getting to your brain.” Another wrote under the same post, “Loooove the new face filler! It makes you look like Humpty Dumpty…” and “She has 30 lbs of extensions.”

As a Trump supporter I cannot stand Kristi Noem, her LARPing as a cop, killing her pets, or her addiction to plastic surgery

Corey Lewandowski seems to like it

She needs an intervention pic.twitter.com/8K62tZiAtt — Kildzr (@kildzr) April 21, 2025

Reports suggest that when Kristi was nominated as DHS Secretary in early 2025, she particularly polished her campaign imagery tied to immigration enforcement. Meanwhile, a lot of online users claimed her cakey makeup looks and alleged surgeries were the “typical MAGA effect.” Reportedly, a lot of other members from the Republican party have the same botched and plastic look, including Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

In addition, as per several media reports, plastic surgeons like Giselle Prado-Wright said that Kristi Noem may have spent up to $25,000 on such enhancements. “Kristi Noem’s appearance has definitely changed in recent years, and it looks like she’s had quite a bit of filler,” the surgeon told Radar Online.

“Everything looks very plump, which is a telltale sign of heavy filler use,” Prado-Wright explained. The surgeon said that the filler could be the reason behind Noem’s face appearing “slightly overfilled or ‘pillow face effect.’” Moreover, Noem’s features look super defined in pictures, and her hair also looks smooth, just like an AI image.

Kristi Noem has had a LOT of plastic surgery. pic.twitter.com/Q5WRitb96P — Gary Skye (@skye_gary) March 8, 2025

“She hasn’t aged dramatically like many people do in midlife,” the expert noted. Even though the fierce secretary has not commented about the surgery rumours, she has admitted to getting dental work done, which reportedly changed her appearance. In a video shared on the platform, she explained that a biking accident had caused her to lose most of her front teeth.

Noem expressed gratitude to Smile Texas for restoring her smile, saying it was something she could now “feel proud of and confident in.” She added, “That truly feels like a gift—something incredibly meaningful to have.”

I love my new family at Smile Texas! The video says it all, and I am so grateful for their help fixing my smile for me. 😊🙌🏼😊 pic.twitter.com/z2kTmiY8td — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) March 12, 2024

Even though public scrutiny over Kristi Noem’s features remains consistent, she is focused on her duties in the wake of an event that could have impacted thousands across the Pacific. As global tsunami alerts remain, America returned to normalcy. Coastal advisories are in limited zones near the Oregon–California border, with most warnings lifted by July 30, 2025.