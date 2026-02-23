Kristi Noem Attempts to Dismiss Affair Rumors With New Post

Kristi Noem might just be at the crossroads of too many controversies. But it requires little speculation to see that she is particularly sensitive about the one threatening her personal life. Rumors have accused the Secretary of Homeland Security of being allegedly involved in an affair with one of her top aides.

According to a bewildering Wall Street Journal report, Noem and Corey Lewandowski have been more than just colleagues in the department.

In what appeared to be damage control, she posted a video on X reinforcing her narrative of being in a happy marriage with Bryon Noem. ICE Barbie recorded herself on camera at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Standing right in front of the security, the 54-year-old claimed to be dropping off her husband, who is heading back to South Dakota.

In fact, Bryon Noem can also be seen in the video as he makes one of his very rare appearances before the camera. Kristi Noem can be heard saying to her viewers, “I’m just dropping off my husband, who’s headed back to South Dakota.” While the clip still portrayed her as a doting wife, the caption to the post had absolutely nothing to do with preserving her image.

In fact, she referred to the stalemate on Capitol Hill over DHS funding and allegations involving ICE operations.

Spinning the narrative differently, Kristi Noem’s post read “Democrat members of Congress are getting paid, but they’re withholding @TSA workers paychecks. Democrats in Congress have chosen not to fund @DHSgov, which means that all of our TSA workers who showed up today are not getting paid. The men and women of TSA work hard to make sure you and your loved ones can fly safely. This political theater is only making it hard on them and their families. If you see a TSA officer today, thank them!”

The DHS, in a statement to the Daily Beast, said, “We are focused on the fact that Democrats have chosen to withhold paychecks from the men and women of TSA and undermine America’s national security.” While Kristi might just have dropped the video with an entirely different motive, it is difficult to believe that it was unrelated to the ongoing gossip over her rumored affair.

Bryon Noem’s first appearance on-camera after bombshell rumors about his wife and their marriage only reflects the sense of urgency to set the record straight. Buzz about an affair between Kristi and Corey is not new and has, in fact, circulated for years within the political arena of Washington, D.C.

All thanks to the shocking report by the WSJ, news got rife that Lewandowski had even fired a U.S. Coast Guard pilot after Kristi’s blanket got left behind. But they had to rehire the pilot, citing logistical troubles.

The report further mentioned that the rumored duo had even been making use of a private jet. Insiders in the department, including a FEMA official, once even called Noem and Lewandowski’s relationship the worst-kept secret in the entire Washington D.C. ​

Media-obsessed President Trump, who never misses the smallest slight from any outlet, just said he has not heard about allegations of an extramarital affair involving Secretary Kristi Noem. So once again the question, is he lying or is it dementia? — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) February 22, 2026

​Interestingly, as scrutiny over the alleged affair between Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski increased, it took U.S. President Donald Trump to finally address the whirlwind. Denying any knowledge of the matter, he had said to the reporters, “I don’t know about that. I mean, I haven’t heard that. I’ll find out about it, but I have not heard about it.”