Inside the Lesser-Known Life of Kristi Noem’s Husband Amid Divorce Rumors

Kristi Noem is often in the spotlight for her role in the Trump administration as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). As much as she’s in the spotlight, she makes sure to keep her personal life separate from work. But what about her husband, Bryon Noem? What do we really know about him? Here’s everything you need to know about the DHS secretary’s husband.

Bryon is from South Dakota. Noem’s husband reportedly grew up on a farm close to where she also grew up, in Bryant. Bryon claimed he learned many important lessons, including the importance of hard work and independence. The couple still visits the countryside with their family when Noem isn’t busy with her duties in the Trump administration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristi Noem (@kristinoem)

During their time in Bryant, they didn’t know each other at all. It was only after high school that the couple really decided to get to know each other. The Noems are high school sweethearts who fell in love at first sight.

From having lived the farm life and even sharing the same life principles, sparks were flying high back then.

They continued to date and get to know each other better. That is until 1992, when they decided to put a ring on it. The couple had a blissful wedding in Watertown, South Dakota. Recently, the couple has been facing divorce and affair rumors.

That’s mainly because Bryon has been posting relatively less on social media about his beloved wife than usual. They’ve both denied and shut down any such rumors and continue to be on good terms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristi Noem (@kristinoem)

When their busy schedule permits them, the couple does share some adorable images from their relationship. They never miss an opportunity to appreciate each other. Similarly, they’ve never missed wishing each other a happy birthday or anniversary on Instagram with a heartfelt caption and pictures.

Just as Bryon gushes about his wife on Instagram, he also dotes on her the same way at home. Per a 2019 blog by SD.gov, Noem praised her husband for being a great househusband when she’s super busy with work. Bryon doesn’t mind stepping in to carry out chores at home and balance while being a great father to their three children.

Bryon understands that when his wife comes home from a long day of work, she appreciates a clean home. He does everything he can to ensure she walks into a clean and aesthetically pleasing place. He doesn’t just step in during the busy but also the mundane days when Noem’s schedule is a bit free.

This guy doesn’t even like to ride horses…but he does for me and to create memories for our grandkids… 😊 .

Happy Father’s Day Bryon! And to my wonderful son-in-laws (thanks for the grandbabies!!) and to my most amazing father-in-law. I am blessed… the men in our family are… pic.twitter.com/H507iid1Dl — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) June 15, 2025

Apart from being an advocate for South Dakota’s rural culture, Bryon runs his own insurance company, which makes his efforts to balance work and family all the more impressive. His company is known as ‘Noem Insurance,’ and per the mission statement, the company prioritizes people and community over merely selling insurance.

Bryon continues to support Noem and their family through her journey of being the DHS secretary. Although he’s not very active on social media, his wife occasionally lets her followers on Instagram know that she and her man are going strong. For now, amid the chaos of divorce rumors, neither has commented on their marriage allegedly falling apart.