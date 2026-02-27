Kristen Stewart Mocked After Suggesting Burger Boycott to Protest Deportations

Kristen Stewart is facing online ridicule after suggesting Americans could “stop buying burgers in the daytime” as a way to protest deportations. She said this during a a public event in Los Angeles, and it quickly spread across social media. Soon, more than a million people had seen it and reactions there were aplenty.

The 35-year-old actor was at a gathering tied to Architectural Digest in West Hollywood. When asked what would break her heart if it disappeared from Los Angeles, Stewart replied, “Immigrants.”

She said she could not stand the idea of “the dismantling of the culture” that helped shape her life. Los Angeles, she said, “doesn’t exist without all of us.”

Then she started thinking out loud. “Do we make movies about this? Do we throw all of our money at it? Do we stop buying burgers in the daytime? What do we do about this?” Stewart said. “I can’t fathom that it’s happening until it doesn’t happen.”

A clip of the exchange was posted to X and passed one million views within hours. The burger line stuck, says the Daily Mail.

“What in the hell does not buying burgers during the day even mean?” one user wrote. “So her big plan is… skip In-N-Out at lunch? Bold strategy,” another posted. A third added, “Looks like she solved America’s problems! Just don’t buy burgers and everything will be fine.”

Others questioned the logic more directly. “Please walk me through the logic of how buying burgers in the daytime relates to immigration,” one tweet read. Another noted, “We need to stop deportation… so let’s not hit up McDonald’s until after dark. SUCK IT, ICE!”

The phrase “daytime burger boycott” began trending in replies.

Stewart did not expand on the comment in the clip. It was said as one idea among several — filmmaking, donations, public pressure. But it was her burger line that captured netizens’ imaginations. Even though it was one of many thoughts she listed, this stuck.

In California, immigration enforcement is an issue that is always being debated. Everyone has an opinion. Los Angeles County has about 10 million people, and census data say one in three residents is foreign-born. California also has the largest estimated undocumented population of more than 2 million people in the country, Pew Research Center reports.

Actress Kristen Stewart says Americans should

boycott burgers during the daytime to protest ICE. This is exactly why we tell Hollywood actresses to stay OUT of politics. Go make another vampire movie and leave the grown up talk to us ✌️ pic.twitter.com/LjbbWtsuNB — Clerpatriot (@clerpatriot) February 27, 2026

Recently, federal immigration raids and deportations increased. The news shows dramatic removals and people protest how ICE is operating. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported tens of thousands of removals last year. And these numbers shift month to month. But the politics and policies are slower to shift.

Stewart, famous for the “Twilight” film series and her Oscar-nominated role as Princess Diana in“Spencer,” says she feels connected to Los Angeles culture. She grew up in the city and feels that its mix of communities shaped her career. It seems as if this issue is near to her heart.

She appeared visibly frustrated, saying, “I’m dying every day thinking” about what to do. “Los Angeles doesn’t exist without all of us.” But online, the burger jokes keep rolling. Are we lovin’ it?