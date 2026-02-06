Kristen Stewart Reflects on Portraying Princess Diana, Says “I Can Cry About Her Any Moment”

Twilight star Kristen Stewart may have donned the role of the beloved late Princess Diana in the 2021 biopic Spencer, but that role still seems to haunt her almost 5 years later.

The 35-year-old star, who earned an Oscar nomination for her haunting performance in Pablo Larraín’s biopic, sat for an interview with The Telegraph ahead of her directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, which is set to release in the UK on February 6, 2026.

During the interview, Stewart confessed how the role still follows her, especially after she initially considered the offer “insane” and even wrong.

After being chosen for the role by Larraín, Stewart told the director that “he was insane and he should probably hire someone else.” However, “he refused to accept that” and eventually made the right choice in picking Stewart to portray Princess Diana.

Here’s a first look at Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in #Spencer, Pablo Larraín’s imagining of the weekend Princess Diana decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles. pic.twitter.com/LSn4C7cF0h — IMDb (@IMDb) January 27, 2021



However, Stewart struggled to see herself as a believable Princess Diana, claiming that “there were some massive distinctions between her and me. It was the statuesque thing. It was the eye colour – I have green eyes; she has very famously blue eyes that match her ring”.

But when it came to the director, he saw something deeper than surface resemblance. Larraín believed the duo shared a “little bit of overlap in terms of our experience,” and his instinct paid off.

Spencer went on to garner 83% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, becoming widely praised for its psychological intensity and unconventional approach to Diana’s story. But as for Stewart, the actress admitted feeling ‘haunted’ by Princess Diana.

“I can’t drive round this city [London], and Paris for that matter, without thinking about her. All the love that poured out of this woman… I can cry about her at any moment” Kristen Stewart shared.

But despite the difficulties, Stewart delivered a raw, restrained, and quietly devastating performance, in a story that focused less on royal protocol and more on the crushing isolation behind palace walls.

Kristen Stewart even earned praise from renowned film critic Scott Menzel, who mentioned being “very confident” on X, about the actress “getting an Oscar nomination for her performance as Diana”.

I just saw the teaser trailer for #Spencer & a 5 minute clip from the film. Based on the footage, it looks like Kristen Stewart will be getting an Oscar nomination for her performance as Diana. I’m feeling very confident that this is going to be #KristenStewart’s big moment. pic.twitter.com/TeOfP3gXm1 — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) August 25, 2021

Rightfully so, such a defining role earned her critical acclaim and solidified her place as one of her generation’s most fearless actors. But as she mentioned, it came at a cost. She soon started finding similarities between her and Princess Diana’s experience with paparazzi.

Describing Princess Diana as having been “plucked to death [by paparazzi]” Stewart mentioned how that’s kind of relatable to her. After all, thrust into global fame as a teenager following her appearance in the Twilight franchise, Stewart knows what it’s like to live under an unrelenting spotlight.

Eventually, that shared experience helped her tap into the role of the beloved Princess and portray her vulnerability and quiet defiance.