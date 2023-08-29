Kris Jenner’s ‘Ridiculous’ Heavily Filtered Video Causes Commotion Among Her Fans: 'Seems Like AI'

Confusion arose among fans when Kris Jenner's makeup artist, Samer Khouzami, shared a heavily-filtered video of the reality TV star on Instagram, leaving her nearly unrecognizable. The video that was posted on Monday, August 28 showed Kris, who is 67 years old, in glamorous makeup in her home wearing a black silk shirt with white polka dots. However, fans were more focused on her altered appearance in the video than anything else and were quick to point it out in the comment section.

The video with several alterations went viral and fans and followers questioned if it was an AI creation for the unnaturally spotless appearance. Captioned, "The momager @krisjenner for todays #glam #samerkhouzami," the post drew comments from followers such as @lyannalynette writing, "Please post an unfiltered photo so we can see her true beauty. Being a master makeup artist this just gives clients the wrong illusion and this is things they expect instead of seeing pours which is totally normal." Critiques like "The AI of Kris Jenner" and "Embrace your age. This filter is ridiculous" flooded in. Some fans even questioned if the face shown in the video was genuinely Jenner's.

Another user @themagnoliamomma commented, "Disgusting that you’re using a filtered video as though you are THAT flawless. It should be a law that you HAVE to disclose filters. You’re doing a disservice to not only the little girls and teens across the world but your own daughters and grandbabies. Shame on you."

In the 10-second clip, Kris maintained direct eye contact with the camera while her angle for the best shot was adjusted. Her seemingly static appearance in the post became a laughing stock for followers as they asked if she would ever blink due to her robotic look. According to Page Six, this isn't the first time the business mogul got backlash for editing her features and complexion. Back in April, she and daughter Khloé Kardashian faced criticism for employing an excessive amount of filters in a series of selfies.

The Instagram pictures had the mother-daughter duo hugging each other lovingly as Khloe adorns lace bunny ears. Their skin texture appears to be smooth with no skin pores which outraged the people for building unreal standards of beauty. Kris' appearance also came under scrutiny following the Season 3 premiere of The Kardashians in May. During a moment where she attempted to console her daughter Kim Kardashian over her troubles with ex-husband Kanye West, viewers took to TikTok to comment on Kris' altered look.

Fans went on to call her "unrecognizable" in the clip and called her looking similar to another social media influencer Liza Minnelli. The evolving features and portrayal of the Jenners and Kardashians over the internet have continued to create a buzz online.

