Kris Jenner's 'Hidden Chapter' of Her Life With Robert Kardashian Sr. Made Viewers Emotional

In a poignant revelation that resonated deeply with fans worldwide, the Kardashian family unveiled a previously undisclosed chapter in the enduring saga of Kris Jenner and her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr.

On Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians," viewers were treated to a heartfelt account from Robert Sr.'s cousin, Cici Bussey, who shared a touching anecdote shedding new light on the profound bond shared by Kris and Robert Sr., even in their final moments together according to people.

The narrative unfolded against the backdrop of the intricate Kardashian family dynamics, spanning decades from Kris and Robert Sr.'s union in 1978 to their eventual divorce in 1991. Despite the dissolution of their marital ties, Kris and Robert Sr. remained steadfastly devoted to their shared responsibility as co-parents to their four beloved children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Robert Jr.

Image Source: Instagram | @Kim Kardashian

During an emotional interview segment with Khloé Kardashian, Cici Bussey recounted a pivotal moment that unfolded during Robert Sr.'s courageous battle with esophageal cancer in 2003. Amidst the family's collective anguish and turmoil, Kris Jenner found herself tragically barred from Robert Sr.'s bedside, unable to bid a final farewell to the man who had once been the love of her life.

However, in a testament to the unbreakable bond of family, their daughter, Kim Kardashian, orchestrated a clandestine act of love that would forever alter the course of their shared history.

"Kim snuck her in," Cici revealed, her voice trembling with emotion as she recounted the poignant scene. "They said their goodbyes, I think they professed their love and she said, 'You're the love of my life,' and he said the same thing. And then... he was gone according to US Magazine."

This tender moment serves as a poignant reminder of the complexities inherent in the Kardashian family's relationships, encapsulating both the profound affection and the simmering tensions that have long characterized their dynamic.

Cici's revelation also sheds light on the internal strife that Kris and Robert Sr.'s divorce wrought upon their extended family, particularly evident in the disapproval Kris faced from Robert Sr.'s relatives during that tumultuous period of transition.

"The lesson is family first," Cici emphasized, her words resonating with a quiet strength born of personal experience. "I went up against the Kardashians, and I wasn't supposed to."

Indeed, Kris Jenner's journey from her marriage to Robert Sr. to her subsequent relationship with Caitlyn Jenner stands as a testament to the power of resilience in the face of adversity as per teenvogue.

Despite the collapse of her marriage to Robert Sr., Kris found solace and strength in the unwavering support of her family and in her own indomitable spirit, which enabled her to rise above the myriad challenges she encountered along the way.

Happy Birthday dad! I love this family photo. I love our family. Thank you for EVERYTHING. I'm so grateful you are my dad! pic.twitter.com/0AAyqCu0nM — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2017

The revelation of Kris and Robert Sr.'s final exchange serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring nature of their connection, transcending the boundaries of divorce and the passage of time. It speaks volumes about the depth of their mutual affection and the indelible impact they had upon each other's lives, even in those tender, fleeting moments of farewell.

"It was fabulous and amazing until it wasn’t, and that’s the truth," Cici reflected, her voice tinged with a bittersweet reverence for the love story that had once captivated the world. "It was magical until it wasn’t, and that one day it ended."