Kris Jenner’s 70th Birthday Glow-Up Exposed as One Body Part Reveals the Real Age

Kris Jenner debuted her stunning new look as she turned 70. The guests at her birthday party couldn’t help but turn their heads toward the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, whose improved features are all thanks to a brand-new facelift. In fact, her youthfulness was so surprising that many wondered whether it was Kris herself or one of her daughters. The flawless appeal of her facial features was further enhanced by her chic outfit, which once again fooled millions of her admirers about her imminent age. Wearing an off-shoulder ruched red dress paired with black opera gloves and short hair, Kris surely hit the right mark with her vintage look for the evening.

However, with all her facial improvements dominating the celebration, naysayers could not help but notice a particular body part that gave away the façade. While Kris’s hands remained under wraps during her birthday party, people were quick to compare them to one of her other unfiltered photos, where the popular matriarch’s wrinkly hands were clear proof of her old age. This time, Kris opted for a more regular outfit rather than an extravagant one, since this was not a lavish birthday party but a shopping spree.

Clicked in October 2025, her wrinkly hands were the complete opposite of the smooth skin texture she flaunted on her face and neck. Some of her other contrasting photos also went viral on Reddit, where people were quick to leave critical comments. A user wrote, “Hands don’t lie,” while another mocked Kris Jenner’s attempt at hiding her real age using gloves. The user penned, “Watch her start wearing gloves now!! ‘New fashion statement.’”

Magical night celebrating my 70th birthday with beautiful family and friends. pic.twitter.com/TJEoQOwrE3 — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) November 11, 2025

Interestingly, Kris seems to have noticed the bizarre curiosity on social media about her wearing gloves. Amid people questioning whether the American socialite was hiding her real age, Kris once told Khloe Kardashian in an episode of The Kardashians, “I don’t need any mosquito bites or anything. I have to cover up, honey. It’s all about the beauty.”

Scientifically speaking, the aging of the hands is more difficult to reverse than that of other parts of the body. For Kris Jenner alone, she seems to have been experimenting with how different her hands look for quite some time now. In 2016, the mother of six went under the knife when she underwent surgery on her hand. In one of her Instagram posts, Kris divulged the same, writing that the procedure prohibited her from reading a cookbook. The large, visible bandage around her fingers was evidence of a surgical procedure, but the details were undisclosed.

Nonetheless, speculation was quick to conclude that whatever the procedure was, it might have helped Jenner revamp her hands at a young age. But Kris was quick to dismiss the baseless conjecture. Her representative confirmed to Gossip Cop that the surgery had only removed a bone spur on her middle finger and also treated a cyst that had developed on her hand.

All in all, this has not been the first time that Kris Jenner has undertaken various treatments and procedures to improve her sagging features due to old age. In fact, she has defended each one of them time and again. Previously, she appeared on the show Good Work and discussed the two facelifts she had undergone. In her words, “You have to do what makes you feel good, first of all. You can’t do something because somebody else wants you to do it, and then you have to do great research on the doctor that you choose.”