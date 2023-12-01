Rocky Thirteen Barker, the first child of Kourtney Kardashian and her musician husband Travis Barker, was born last month, and the proud parents are ecstatic. However, during the finale episode of The Kardashians Khloé Kardashian revealed that momager Kris Jenner wasn't thrilled about the Poosh founder's public announcement about the pregnancy in June. According to the Good America founder, their mother learned about the significant pregnancy reveal "on the news." "She wasn't very happy," Khloe explained while also adding "rightfully so." "I thought I was being punked," the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan shared.

As per EOnline, Kris continued: "I opened up my eyes and right in front of me—because we had left the TV on the night before—and woke up early in the morning to see Kourtney holding a sign and I thought I was being punked," the matriarch shared. "I'm like, 'Did somebody put this up?' Then I realized it was ABC News. I knew she was pregnant. I just didn't know she was going to announce it." Khloé recalled that Kourtney said, "'I forgot,'" in response to her sharing that their mother was upset. Kris, nevertheless, accepted the remark politely. "She forgot she had a family, that's what pregnancy brain does, it's wild how that happens," Kris said rather sarcastically. Meanwhile, Kourtney defended her LA reveal saying: "It just truly was our way to tell the world," she noted, "and it was about me and Travis, not about anyone else."

In addition, Kourtney shares children, Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, with her ex-husband Scott Disick, and Travis shares children, Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. “Kourtney is over the moon about her son’s arrival," a source revealed to People last month. "Her pregnancy took a stressful turn towards the end."

"She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now, she feels so blessed." As for Barker, the source said that he "keeps being amazing," noting, "He brings her favorite, healthy food to the hospital." "He makes sure she has everything that she needs. He is obsessed with their baby boy," the source added. The reality star originally revealed her pregnancy in June at her husband's Blink-182 show by holding up a handwritten placard.

The KUWTK alum talked of a "medical emergency" she experienced following an urgent fetal surgery, weeks before the couple welcomed their son. Kourtney specifically thanked her mom, Kris for being there during the difficult time. "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life," she began her caption. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," Kardashian Barker continued. "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant." She concluded, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

