Kris Jenner Was in Tears When O.J. Simpson Affair Rumors Resurfaced 25 Years Later

The gossip mill had begun spinning once again for Kris Jenner, giving new life to old rumors about her having an affair with the disgraced NFL star. The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and a stalwart of reality TV found herself in the middle of affair speculation with O.J. Simpson twenty-five years after the tragic events that shook the nation.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Bean

When the affair rumors were brought up again in the 2019 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Jenner was caught on camera calling the former NFL player a 'f***ing piece of s***.' She added, "It’s really kind of pathetic that when rumors get started, the media gives it life and breath and on the anniversary of Nicole’s death. It’s so tasteless and disgusting." She continued, clearly upset and tearful, "After 25 years, you’d think it just wouldn’t be a thing. It’s just lie after lie after lie after lie, and it’s only so much that one human being can take," as per The Mirror.

😭😭😭 Making Khloe & Kris Jenner trend because O.J. Simpson died is nasty work! Yall messy af! pic.twitter.com/92W9QqLCnH — My moms missed abortion appointment (@JourneyskyyDean) April 11, 2024

Additionally, Jenner disclosed in the episode that she intended to file a lawsuit against the media, saying, "I just think it’s really unfair to Nicole’s family, my family, for these stupid rumors to be flying around out there. My team has decided to take legal action because once and for all I have to do something about it." The renowned lawyer Robert Kardashian Sr. and the former athlete, who passed away on April 10 at the age of 76, were very close friends while they were in college. Jenner became close friends with both OJ and his then-wife, Nicole Brown, due to her marriage to the lawyer.

Their bond didn't stand the test of time. Jenner was on the side of her friend, who had been murdered, whereas Robert Sr., Jenner's spouse, later represented OJ in his double murder trial. The Kardashian-Jenner family appeared to be divided over the murder trial; Jenner even sat on Nicole's side of the courtroom despite her husband being in the defense. OJ had to reimburse the families of the victims with millions of dollars, but he was cleared of all criminal counts.

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019

Speaking of rumors, in 2019, OJ took to X, formally known as Twitter, to clear out other allegations, saying, "Bob Kardashian, he was like a brother to me. He was a great guy. But I never – and I want to stress, never in any way, shape or form – have I ever had any interest in Kris romantically or sexually, and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me.” “Khloé, like all the girls, I am very proud of, just like I know Bob would be if he was here. But the simple facts of the matter is she is not mine," as per Page Six. OJ has always refuted the claims that he is the father of Khloé Kardashian.