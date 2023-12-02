Kris Jenner Upset by Kourtney Kardashian’s Pregnancy Announcement; Kourtney Responds

Kourtney Kardashian Barker was at the center of family drama in the latest episode of The Kardashians after publicly announcing her pregnancy with husband Travis Barker. The reality star, 44, and the Blink-182 drummer, 48, announced their pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles in June, but Kourtney's mother Kris Jenner, 68, was not pleased.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch expressed disappointment that she was not informed privately about her daughter's pregnancy, revealing that she learned about it through the media. Jenner joked in a confessional, "I thought I was being Punk'd, and then I realized it was the ABC News. I knew she was pregnant, but I just didn't know she was going to announce it."

Kourtney explained that she forgot to notify her mother, to which Jenner replied, "She forgot she had a family. That's what the pregnancy brain does. It's just wild how that happens." The Poosh founder insisted that the public announcement was made to surprise her husband, Travis Barker, and was not intended to exclude her family, reports Daily Mail. Kourtney said, "It was truly just our way to tell the world and it was just about me and Travis, not about anything else."

Kourtney's younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, chimed in on the family drama, revealing that their mother was genuinely upset by the lack of a private heads-up. Jenner felt left out and emotionally affected, according to Khloé, after learning about the pregnancy through the news rather than directly from her daughter.

During the episode, Kourtney also revealed that she had informed Khloé about the pregnancy announcement and was suggested by Khloé to move it to San Diego. She eventually decided against it. "I just truly didn't think to invite them to the LA concert and didn't think that they would care to come. I did tell Khloé about it and she asked me to change it to San Diego. It's not about you," she stated.

Kourtney expressed her displeasure with the family dynamic, confessing, "This is why I don't invite you guys to stuff because it's not about you. Everything becomes about everyone and the way they want to do it and all their complaints and I'm like, 'Ah, I see why I didn't invite you to the other thing.'"

The reality star, who has been open about her inability to conceive, expressed her joy at finally being pregnant with her husband. Sister Khloé expressed her joy for Kourtney and Travis, recognizing the couple's journey to parenthood. Despite Jenner's initial disappointment, it is clear that Kourtney's focus was on celebrating the joy of pregnancy with her husband.

The couple, who began dating in late 2020, married in a star-studded ceremony in May last year. Kourtney has welcomed her fourth child, Rocky Thirteen. According to exclusive information by People, Travis Barker has been a supportive partner throughout the pregnancy, showing his commitment by ensuring Kourtney had everything she needed, including her favorite healthy foods.

