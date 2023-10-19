Kris Jenner Thought She Was Being Punk’d After Hearing Kourtney Kardashian’s Pregnancy News

After hearing the news that her daughter Kourtney Kardashian was pregnant, Kris Jenner was understandably upset. Kourtney made the news public in June after the couple had been trying to conceive for quite some time, by putting up a large placard at a Blink-182 event. The effects of her statement will be seen in forthcoming episodes of The Kardashians. Kourtney, 44, is shown getting her makeover on while wearing a satin robe in a preview for the episode. After flashing a grin for the camera, she says: "So guys, I'm having a baby!"

As reported by The Daily Mail, this news comes as viewers have seen a split developing between Kourtney and the rest of the Kardashian household in recent episodes, with Kim accusing Kourtney of becoming distant from her siblings. Her sister Khloe Kardashian makes these statements in a sneak peek for the next episode of The Kardashians: "My mom found out on the news. She wasn't very happy." Kris further adds, "I thought I was being Punk'd." In fact, Kris, 67, learned the news of the baby at the same time as the rest of the fans, and she wasn't very happy about it.

She and Travis are expecting their first child together, but this will be Kourtney's fourth kid overall. She opened up about her pregnancy in a recent interview with Vogue and confessed that she is "obsessed with being pregnant". While talking about "geriatric pregnancy" Kourtney told the outlet, "That word is just so wild. But my doctors are so cautious and I’ve had so many more restrictions than my other pregnancies. The first trimester was no working out, no flying on airplanes, no sex. Then the second trimester, I could do anything. Now, I am back to all the restrictions."

The restrictions are partially a result of the emergency operation performed on the mother and unborn child last month. Talking about the incident she further added, "That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past. It was terrifying. After I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant, I had no idea. I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life." Kourtney and Travis have been trying to have a baby for a very long time and Kourtney confessed how she felt "pressured and pushed into doing IVF". She said, "It went against my intuition, and I didn’t feel fully prepared for the mental or physical toll it takes. We just got pregnant naturally. It was an indescribable feeling. Shock, then super-happy, fear sets in, worry, but I remembered then to have gratitude."

