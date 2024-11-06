Kris Jenner Surprises Kourtney Kardashian’s Baby With a Personalized Letter From an A-List Star

Kris Jenner has outdone herself yet again with a thoughtful and unique birthday present for her grandson, Rocky— son of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. To mark Rocky’s first birthday, Jenner reached out to Sylvester Stallone— the legendary actor who portrayed boxing hero Rocky Balboa in the classic Rocky films—to have him write a letter for her grandson. Using his custom stationery, Stallone penned an inspiring message to baby Rocky, highlighting the importance of their shared name.

As per Mirror, the letter began with a warm introduction, “Dear Rocky, my name is Rocky too. Your name is very special and is identified with wonderful things.” Stallone’s message went on to offer advice for life’s challenges, urging Rocky to embody "dedication and determination” and to “never give up on [his] dreams.” He wrote, "Now most importantly, you must always value family, friendship, and loyalty over fame and fortune! Keep punching, Sly 'Rocky' Stallone."

As per People magazine, touched by Jenner’s heartfelt and creative gesture, Barker took to Instagram to share the framed letter with his followers. He captioned the same, "One of the most special birthday gifts. Thank you @krisjenner @officialslystallone," adding a boxing glove emoji. Jenner, fondly called Lovey by her grandchildren, re-shared the post, expressing her love for Stallone, and adding, "Sly, you are a DREAM, thank you for this amazing birthday wish for our Rocky, we love you."

On Rocky’s birthday, Jenner also posted a series of pictures of her thirteenth grandchild, affectionately sharing, "Happy birthday to our precious Rocky!! I can’t believe you are already a year old! It feels like just yesterday that we were welcoming you to the world. You are grandchild number 13 and the most precious little smiley boy I have ever met!! I can’t wait to watch you grow up and I am so thankful to God that he chose me to be your grandma. I love you so much..."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, 2022, in California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre)

Rocky’s unique name is reportedly a nod to Stallone’s legendary character, as well as Suicidal Tendencies guitarist, Rocky George. Barker, a longtime fan of the Rocky films, once called them “the greatest boxing movies of all time,” and Rocky’s middle name, Thirteen, pays homage to Barker’s favorite number. To celebrate his big day, Kardashian threw a lavish birthday party for her son. While she and Barker have yet to share a detailed look at the bash, the rocker’s daughter, Alabama gave a sneak peek via her Instagram Stories. Her caption read, “Our house is insane,” which was later reshared by Kardashian. Kardashian also uploaded a snap of two Mickey Mouse balloons, hinting that the birthday bash may have had a pretty similar theme to her Disneyland-esque baby shower in September 2023.