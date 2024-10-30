Elvis and Priscilla Presley Have a Secret Grandchild Living in Florida— New Lawsuit Claims

A surprising revelation has surfaced in a legal dispute involving Priscilla Presley and her former business partner, Brigitte Kruse, who claims that Priscilla and Elvis Presley have a secret grandchild living in Florida. Filed on October 17, the amended complaint includes specific references to Priscilla’s connections to Florida, which Kruse alleges stem from both business interests and family ties involving this mystery grandchild, as reported by Knewz.

Rock and roll singer Elvis Presley with his wife Priscilla Beaulieu Presley and their 4-day-old daughter Lisa Marie Presley on February 5, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Michael Ochs Archives)

Kruse’s filing states, "Her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, lived in Florida, in addition to a grandchild (the grandchild of Elvis and Presley), who still resides in Florida as of today.” Although the document does not name the grandchild, the inclusion has fueled speculation that Lisa Marie may have had another child unknown to the public. Journalist Tony Ortega, who first reported the story in his newsletter The Underground Bunker, commented on the filing.

He clarified that the grandchild in question is not Riley, Lisa’s daughter who resides in California, nor is it her twins, Harper and Finley, who also live in the Golden State with their father, Michael Lockwood. Ortega remarked, "The lawsuit is implying that Lisa had another, previously unknown, child who lives today in Florida and that this existing grandchild is part of the reason that Priscilla has definite ties to the state." The documents also outlined Priscilla’s frequent visits and residence planning in Florida.

Brigitte Kruse responded to Priscilla Presley's claims of financial elder abuse:



"It saddens all of us who dropped our lives to provide aid to a woman who needed help and she is now attempting to use her celebrity status to ruin the lives of kind, hardworking people." https://t.co/jlFlPLwVPQ pic.twitter.com/5m2lTdOQIu — ElvisRose (@ElvisRose_) July 22, 2024

Kruse’s filing notes, "In January 2023, Presley signed a five-year lease for residential property in Orlando, Florida, with the intention of finding and owning a permanent home in Florida." It added, "Presley visited Florida repeatedly to explore housing options, including in August 2022, January 2023, March 2023, and June 2023.” The complaint also claims that Priscilla’s cousin, who currently lives with her in California, holds a residence in Florida as well, suggesting a substantial connection to the state.

priscilla reading a poem written by riley in honor of her beloved daughter lisa marie presley 😭🤍 pic.twitter.com/XXk2BINwfR — déia (@midnightmarvl) January 22, 2023

In one instance, Priscilla traveled to Palm Beach in January 2023 to meet former President Donald Trump, and in November of the same year, she attended an event for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation, a drug awareness organization founded by David and Jackie Siegel. The court filings are part of an ongoing dispute in which Priscilla accuses Kruse and others of fraudulently gaining control over her personal trusts and financial matters, which she claims led to the misappropriation of over $1 million.

Riley Keough – daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley – opens up about how she has dealt with the grief of losing both her brother and mother within a few years of each other in her new book. pic.twitter.com/ewuJaBzbZp — The View (@TheView) October 9, 2024

Her lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, describes the alleged scheme as “a carefully orchestrated and reprehensible plan by the Defendants to exploit an elderly woman by earning her trust...and misleading her into thinking they would care for her both personally and financially.” In response, Kruse and her legal team are working to prevent the dismissal of the case by demonstrating Priscilla’s substantial ties to Florida, which they contend provides jurisdiction for the case.

Priscilla Presley on the response to Lisa Marie Presley's revealing memoir: "She would come out and say what she felt at the moment..." pic.twitter.com/WNkehWW88W — ExtraTV (@extratv) October 21, 2024

Lisa, who passed away in January 2023 from complications of a bowel obstruction, was Elvis and Priscilla’s only acknowledged child. She had four children, including her late son Benjamin Keough, who passed away in 2020, according to People magazine. Despite her tumultuous relationships and public marriages, including those with Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage, Lisa never publicly acknowledged having a fifth child.