Kris Jenner Posts Heartwarming Birthday Wish For Granddaughter Penelope: "You Light Up Every Room"

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's only daughter Penelope Scotland Disick turned 12 on Monday, July 8. Little P was showered with loving messages from the Kardashian clan. Grandmom Kris Jenner penned a beautiful birthday note and uploaded a nostalgic carousel of pictures on Instagram. "Happy birthday to my beautiful Granddaughter, Penelope! Watching you grow into the smart, kind, funny, creative, amazing young lady you are today has been one of my greatest joys. I am so proud of you, P! You are such an amazing sister, daughter, granddaughter, friend, cousin, and niece. You light up every room with your smile and fill our hearts with so much love. May your day be filled with joy, laughter, and all your favorite things. I love you to the moon and back! Lovey xo."

Kardashian also wished her secondborn via Instagram stories. As per The News, the Poosh founder posted a throwback reel of Penelope's 11th birthday. It read, “And just like that, she's 12.” In the caption, she added, "I am in awe of her every day. I couldn’t imagine being more proud to be her mommy. I can’t believe she’s 11 years old…it is so bittersweet. I cry every year on her birthday when she turns older, sad that it’s going by so fast, and so joyous of what a wonderful little lady she is. Happy birthday my sweet Penelope."

Scott also took to Instagram and posted, "Happy birthday to my little girl who isn’t that little anymore. Words could never describe how much u mean to me." Aunts Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian also joined in. "Happy birthday P," Kim posted, sharing throwback photos of Penelope with her daughter North West. Khloé echoed, uploading photos of herself and her niece. Meanwhile, stepdad Travis Barker posted a cute picture of himself and Penelope playing a pink drum set together.

As per Hello!, Penelope is very close to her immediate family, especially her mother. She also shows up in support of Barker, attending his Blink-182 concerts. The pre-teen doesn't use social media and stays away from the spotlight; however, she occasionally features in the opulent Kardashian festivities or her cousin North's TikTok vidoes.

I found out it’s Penelope Disick’s birthday today, not from her mom Kourt or any of her aunt’s. I found out from her dad @ScottDisick. That man is my favorite. — stephanie (@estephaniiaa_) July 9, 2024

"Penelope is the most interested in what I do," Kourtney gushed about her daughter during a confessional on one of The Kardashians episodes. "She gives great feedback, she has an amazing aesthetic. I love her opinion and I find it valuable. I'm really close with my daughter and I'm just happy she is a strong lady like me." P's older brother Mason, joined Instagram earlier this year at 14. So maybe 2 years from now fans can expect to see P bring her personality to social media.