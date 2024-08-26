Kris Jenner is Afraid This Family Member Could Damage the 'Kardashian-Jenner' Brand: "It's Ironic"

Kris Jenner built the Kardashian brand with her blood, sweat, and tears. And, naturally, she wouldn't let anyone tarnish the reputation she's created, even if it means it is her own family member. Eagle-eyed fans spotted several clues that 'momager' despises her new son-in-law Travis Barker and his kids, more specifically his 18-year-old daughter Alabama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

A Reddit forum r/KUWTKsnark posted an update about how Kardashians don't approve of Alabama's online activities and many people agreed with the narrative. For instance, u/AcceptableSystem8232, wrote, "Kris would never allow competition for her most productive cash cow, so she pretends she [Alabama] isn't there." u/milk2sugarsplease agreed and added, "I think the Kardashians think they're above it, and look down on Alabama, self-awareness is 0."

#TravisBarker’s daughter, #AlabamaBarker, is an influencer and aspiring musician. She wants to be a rapper. And the 17 year old has dropped this snippet with some very… interesting lyrics. pic.twitter.com/6UZUDyRrpG — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) November 13, 2023

More voices like u/enchantinglysly said that it is ironic for Jenner to dislike Alabama since she only mimics them, "I also agree Kris doesn't want her included as part of their 'brand,' it's just ironic because the KarJenner brand is also 'white trash' [and] the fact they think they're better or bring something different to the table than Alabama is hilarious." u/Creative_Teacher_493 drew similarities, "You just forgot some of Kylie & Kim's old Instagram."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Luella Barker (@alabamaluellabarker)

u/Zealousideal-List779 affirmed, "I honestly don't see any difference between the Kardashian's Behavior and Alabama's Behavior except she's the younger generation and that's the only difference. The Kardashians definitely acted up back in their day." u/allthingskerri agreed, "I don't think the wider family is claiming her - but she 100% is emulating what she saw them do."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

The 18-year-old became Jenner's grandaughter-in-law after her firstborn Kourtney Kardashian married Barker in 2022. Alabama is the daughter of the Blink-182 drummer and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. However, despite being part of the extended clan, the 68-year-old hasn't fully acknowledged the new relationship, and as fans claimed she fears Alabama could destroy her brand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Luella Barker (@alabamaluellabarker)

Alabama was recently criticized for 'cultural appropriation' after she posted a photo of herself mimicking African American culture. The teenager wore an outfit comprised of colors of a Jamaican flag. Fans on Instagram called her out for 'cosplaying as a black woman' while none of the Kardashians came in her defense like they usually do for any other family member. This signaled to people that she hadn't been approved by them yet, per The Mirror.

The Kardashian matriarch built the successful brand around her family after she executive-produced the famous reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians for the E! Entertainment network along with Ryan Seacrest. In a 2012 interview with Forbes, Jenner discussed what drew people to their drama and how it became the name that it is today.

I love what I do, and to be in a position to inspire other women, particularly young women, to pursue their own successes and passions is a true blessing. Always stay focused on your goals and your dreams. Work hard and believe in yourself! Anything is possible, ladies. ❤️ — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) October 6, 2022

"There were so many of us. Instead of just being able to watch one or two people, you had this family with ten kids. There is just a lot of dynamic between each family member and I think that made it really interesting," she said. Meanwhile, she also discussed how they leveraged the success to stay relevant, "After finishing the first season, we went right into season two, so we really didn't have a break. Everything happened so fast. I love business and I love what I'm doing."