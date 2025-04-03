Kris Jenner Finally Reveals Why She Wears Gloves All the Time—And No, Surgery Isn’t The Reason!

Kris Jenner has always made headlines for her fashion choices. The gloves have been one of her signature style elements as she has been seen wearing them on various occasions. While there have been surgery speculations behind her decision to wear gloves, Kris finally made the reason behind her choice clear in a latest episode of The Kardashians.

In this episode, Kris, along with Kim and Khloe Kardashian is seen to be going on a trip to Joshua Tree. Looking at the red leather gloves that Kris wore, Khole said to her, “It’s 100 and something degrees and you’re wearing leather gloves?” To this, Kris replied, “Well, I don’t wanna get, I don’t need any mosquito bites or anything. I have to cover up honey. It’s all about the beauty.”

This statement finally made the reason behind Kris wearing gloves most of the time clear. Besides it being about fashion and beauty, it is also about her well being because she does not want to fall prey to mosquito or other insect bites especially when they are going on a camping trip.

Moreover, Kris also was carrying a lot of luggage for a one night trip and a surprised Khloe told her, “How much stuff did you bring? We’re going for one night. We’re gonna be back tomorrow morning.”

Kris had her reply ready as she said, “A girl’s gotta be prepared.” Talking to the cameras, she added, “I’m not sure what to expect so I cover all my bases. I have a backup plan and I have a surprise that I’ll share with my girls later.” Her response showed what a true fashionista she was because she could never afford to go through a wardrobe malfunction while being out on a trip.

Kris’ hands have always been a subject of scrutiny as netizens have often pointed out how her hands gave away her actual age despite her doing multiple surgeries to look young. It was also speculated that she even did surgery on her hands, as when her hands appeared to be swollen looking in 2016, Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. John Knight had told Radar Online, “It looks like Kris Jenner had plastic rejuvenation on her hands. It’s called Radiesse and it is a filler injected into her hands to make them appear more youthful. The swelling should go down in a few days.”

However, this speculation was addressed by Kris’ representatives who said that her hands appeared swollen because she had an operation on her hand. It should also be noted here that Kris has never really shied away from accepting her liking of plastic surgery as she had once famously told PEOPLE in 2019 that she loved Botox so much that she was giving her friends and family Botox gift cards as Christmas gifts, adding, “If you’re responsible, and you talk to your doctor, I think it works. It’s something that I’ve been using for a long time.”

As Kris herself explained why she wears gloves a lot of the time, it now remains to be seen how netizens react to it.