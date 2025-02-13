Khloé Kardashian is not shying away from sharing some of her worst dating experiences. The mother of two, who was joined by friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro on the Wednesday, February 12 episode of her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, shared some of the worst moments in her love past for the first time.

It goes without saying that things didn’t work out when Khloé, 40, disclosed that she once dated someone who had a problem wetting the bed at night. “I was dating someone — I can’t remember if we were intimate or not at this point, I’m assuming we were,” she recalled. “And he slept over and he wet the bed. Just wet the bed. And I was like, okay, that’s weird, obviously. Cause we’re adults.”

“He never addressed it, we never talked about it, I was like, okay, maybe this didn’t happen, because we didn’t talk about it,” she recalled. It got even weirder when it happened once again the “second time he slept over,” Khloé said. At that point, she remembered telling her sister Kim Kardashian.

“I remember telling Kim, I was like, ‘He’s peeing the bed like he’s a f—ing child.’ So he was a pee boy. We don’t need pee boys,” Khloé said jokingly. Khloé said that she didn’t believe that partying was a possible cause of the incidents when Halcro, 37, asked about it. In addition, Khloé revealed another terrifying dating tale, recalling her ‘worst date’ ever, which was with the ‘hottest guy’ she had ‘randomly met’ in a hotel lift.

During the latest episode of her podcast, Khloe Kardashian shed light on some of her worst and most shocking dating moments. Read on for more details!

“I don’t know if he was belligerently drunk or on something else, but we were like, let’s go meet at this suite upstairs so we can sit and talk,” she remembered. “And this person is now hysterically crying over a cheeseburger and crying because I’m such a nice person and clearly these are not normal emotions because we have not done anything yet and we can’t even have a chat.”

“I just remember being like, how do I get out of this place? I have a grown man who’s crying over a cheeseburger, saying how great I am.”

Khloé said she had been “planning on making out with you tonight…and it couldn’t happen” because of the crying, so she acted as if she had a flight to catch so she could escape soon. “I don’t know if he was on drugs. Either way, if you’re on drugs, it’s a red flag, I don’t wanna be with you,” she said.

Nevertheless, she confessed that the man was “so hot” that, even without the drugs, if he hadn’t been crying, “I probably would hook up with you just because you’re so hot. But you can’t cry over a cheeseburger and expect me to be horny after that.” Pierson, 35, said that Khloé might need to give the ex-boyfriend “another chance” because he’s “so hot,” and she appeared to agree.

New episodes of Khloé in Wonder Land premiere Wednesdays on X at 9 a.m. ET and stream the next day on all other platforms.