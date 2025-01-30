‘His drug addiction ended us,” Khloé Kardashian Reveals Why She Ended Marriage with Lamar Odom

The Kardashian family needs no introduction! The popular family consists of Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian, who are daughters of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian. The entire family has cemented their names and status in the world of pop culture only to be massive tabloid-worthy stars. While most of them were married or involved with famous rappers, stars, and actors, they have also gone through their own set of tumultuous relationships and high-profile divorces that have been publicly showcased on the cult favorite show called Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The series originally premiered on October 14, 2007, on the E! network. The show revolves around the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family, offering viewers a behind-the-scenes look at their personal, professional, and sometimes chaotic lives. While fans binge on their real-life drama and tabloids eagerly seek updates about their love lives, behind the scenes, these women emerge as fighters—not just for sharing their personal lives with millions but for handling them with such grace and wit.

While some may still label their actions and reactions as a PR stunt, not everything is staged. A lot of it is raw honesty and genuine emotion. Just like how Khloé Kardashian opened up about her separation from Lamar Odom As per The News, while speaking on her podcast, Khloé in Wonderland, on January 29, the Good American founder was in conversation with Mel Robbins.

When asked about the moment she decided to end her marriage with Lamar, Khloé recalled her ex-husband had a drug addiction problem. “I knew that his addiction always heightened—he was in the NBA—and his addiction always heightened when he was in the off-season, cause idle time is the devil’s playground,” said the mother of two. Moreover, she added that although she insisted Lamar be a part of the NBA Team again, he told her, ‘You can’t want it more than I do.” Later, she realized that one can’t change people if they don’t want to reform themselves, and it’s best to walk away.

Khloé tied the knot with Lamar Odom in 2009, and the former couple were officially divorced in 2016. When the duo tied the knot, things seemed to be going well for the couple but as per Page Six, a sudden shift occurred in 2011 Since then, Lamar has been arrested for driving under the influence, gone on drug-induced benders, and grabbed the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

After the divorce, Khloé Kardashian moved on and dated a few high-profile names, including NBA player Tristan Thompson. They were on and off for several years before parting ways in 2021. The former couple share a daughter, True Thompson, and a son named Tatum Thompson, who was born via surrogacy in August 2022. The star has openly spoken about her relationship with Tristan Thompson, which included reports of lies, infidelity, and multiple controversies.

Shocking reports revealed on the show include reports of Thompson’s publicly known cheating scandal on Khloé, which occurred with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, who was pregnant with his child when he began a relationship with Khloé. While it wasn’t directly cheating during Khloé’s association with him, it was still part of the messy timeline.

Furthermore, in 2019, reports of the star player flocked the tabloids as the news of him cheating on Khloé’ with her younger sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, came out. This caused a massive fallout between the Kardashians and Jordyn, who was once close to the family. Since then, Khloé has been focused on co-parenting with ex-Tristan and her business ventures.