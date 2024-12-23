This James Bond Star Wasn’t Fond Of The Kardashians, Called Them Idiots

From ruling the reality television space to founding brands that have raked in insane amounts of money, the Kardashians have etched their names as one of the most influential families in pop culture history. The fame and fortune didn’t come without criticism, though. While a diverse set of individuals have called them out for different reasons over the years, one would have never expected James Bond also to be a part of that list.

No, it wasn’t the fictional character who spoke about them. Rather, it was Daniel Craig, a man who has become synonymous with the name.

During an interview with GQ in 2012, Craig weighed in on celebrities publicizing aspects of their private lives. While he wasn’t against “being public” about one’s emotions or who they are and what they “stand for,” the star didn’t seem to approve it when someone chose to “sell it off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Elle King ✪ (@nicoleellemakeup)

He considered one’s privacy “precious,” prioritizing it over money. He emphasized that people “can’t buy” their privacy back. He acknowledged that his take might sound “a bit dramatic,” but he stood by it, saying “that’s essentially” how he saw it.

It’s not about being afraid to be public with your emo­tions or about who you are and what you stand for, but if you sell it off, it’s gone. It’s precious. It’s worth more than money. If you sell it for money, which is what it amounts to – maybe that sounds a bit dramatic, but that’s essen­tially how I see it – then it’s gone. You can’t buy it back. You can’t buy your privacy back.

He dove further into this line of discussion, mocking people who wanted “to be alone” after publicizing their lives. He seemed to look down upon their call for “some privacy” after taking the world into their “living room” and filming childbirths, during which their placentas were revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashians)

He remarked how it was “a career,” citing the Kardashians as an example. Craig also made a scathing remark about the family, saying that all of them had figured out they’d be paid in millions if they behaved “like a f***ing idiot on television.”

Ooh, I want to be alone. ‘F*** you. We’ve been in your living room. We were at your birth. You filmed it for us and showed us the placenta, and now you want some privacy? It’s a career. What can I tell you? It is a career; I’m not being cynical. And why wouldn’t you? Look at the Kardashians; they’re worth millions. Millions! I don’t think they were that badly off, to begin with, but now look at them. You see that, and you think, ‘What, you mean all I have to do is behave like a f***ing idiot on television, and then you’ll pay me millions?’

Daniel Craig ended this note by saying that he was “obviously” judgemental of the Kardashians, joking that he was “probably going to get visited by people from New Jersey.” The closing joke might have referenced Kris Humphries, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, who hailed from New Jersey and happened to be in a very public divorce with her at the time.