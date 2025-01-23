Khloé Kardashian is not taking the blame for the rumored bad behavior of her ex-partners. The reality star has long struggled with infidelity in her marriage with Lamar Odom and also in her relations with the father of her children, Tristan Thompsom. The 40-year-old mother of two has recently said that she is not letting her exes define how she feels about herself.

Khloé Kardashian told Jay Shetty on her podcast Khloé in Wonderland on Wednesday, “I know what was done to me was not about me.” She added, “I know that was about them, and they have past trauma that they’ve never healed from.”

The Good American founder has explained that when she asked her exes why they decided to cheat, they would often respond, “‘Oh, my parents or I came from a broken house.’ It’s always something like that. It’s never about the immediate relationship.”

Khloé Kardashian gets candid on another episode of her podcast ‘Khloé in Wonderland’ on January 22nd, telling Jay Shetty where her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson stands now. pic.twitter.com/jNddp0qKtQ — E! Online Asia (@eonlineasia) January 23, 2025

Khloé Kardashian is the mom to True Thompson, her 6-year-old daughter, and son Tatum Thompson, 2.

She even acknowledged that she got immense help from her loved ones to go through the struggles of her failed relationships. “If it wasn’t for my family, my core circle, and also my relationship with God… I just learned it wasn’t about me,” she said.

Khloé claimed that she also realized that instead of looking at the infidelity of her exes as something that was done to her, she realized that the incidents were actually about her exes.

“I was used for that person to learn life lessons,” Khloé said, adding that she has always tried to treat her exes with compassion and kindness. She explains, “No matter what someone did to me, I was never manipulative or trying to do the same thing back.”

Khloé and Odom had first met in 2009 and within a month of dating, they got married. Just after their marriage went public, it was plagued with infidelity rumors.

In 2013 she filed for a divorce with Odom. Later in 2016, Khloé met Thompson and welcomed their first kid together in 2018, amidst rumors of cheating.

Khloé and Thompson tried to rekindle their relationship several times but ultimately called it off by the end of 2021. This was while Thompson had a child with Marlee Nichols while he was still with Khloé.

But now Khloé is determined to move forward with her life and not carry the “baggage” of her past relationships. She explains that she has been a “hopeless romantic” in the past who believed in fairytales. However, the star is not looking for a relationship right now.

“I’m not dating because my relationship with my kids just is everything to me,” Khloé Kardashian explained. “I feel so fulfilled. And I also love that I’ve taken about three years off of dating. And I feel like I’ve really got to know myself on a deeper level.” She further adds that she hopes that the next relationship will result in her “forever partner.”