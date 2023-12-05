Kris Jenner Faces Backlash for 'Toxic' Remarks About Kourtney Kardashian's Eyebrows

In the season finale of The Kardashians, emotions ran high as Kourtney Kardashian sought to have a serious conversation with her mother, Kris Jenner, and sister, Khloé Kardashian. The conversation took a turn when Kourtney delved into therapy and toxic relationships, only to face a surprising comment from Kris. As Kourtney discussed the problems of navigating toxic relationships and the need for therapy, Kris interrupted with an unexpected remark about Kourtney’s eyebrows.

Placing her hands on Kourtney’s cheeks, Kris humorously pointed out, "This little eyebrow is higher than that one." The moment left Kourtney attempting to smile while acknowledging the unevenness. Kourtney added, "It is. And I keep making weird faces."

Kourtney said, "We all picked people we thought we could change; different things about them, and we can't." The Kardashian matriarch pointed out, "I'm not even thinking about that. In a million years, I've gotten to live a full, fabulous life." Kourtney continued, "It's about the way we want to change certain things. Like when I was starting therapy. You're in a toxic relationship. You need to go to therapy." In a confessional, Kourtney expressed her frustration, asserting, "My mom tries to change the subject or not really face these types of topics."

The exchange drew criticism from viewers who found Kris’s comment inappropriate and dismissive during a vulnerable moment. Online reactions emphasized the perceived insensitivity of Kris’ interruption. One fan commented, "The absolute ugliest trait I’ve ever seen on television. Kris interrupts her daughter talking about therapy getting her out of an abusive relationship to nitpick at her looks." Others resonated with the sentiment, labeling the behavior as rude, toxic, and reflective of Kris’ narcissistic tendencies. The incident is viewed as an example of deflection, with Kris using humor to sidestep a serious conversation. Fans praised Kourtney for addressing important issues and criticized Kris for avoiding the depth of the discussion.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, this tense moment was not the only controversial interaction Kris had during the finale. While on a tour bus with Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, Kris appeared to make a snide comment about Travis. When asked about Blink-182 songs, Kris claimed not to know any, leading to an exchange about the band's popular tracks. As Kourtney and Travis mentioned specific songs, Kris seemed oblivious, even mistaking a song title for Travis's age. The interaction sparked awkwardness and laughter, with viewers perceiving it as a less serious but still uncomfortable moment.

These instances in the season finale have generated discussions about Kris Jenner's communication style and her approach to sensitive topics within the family dynamic. As fans express their opinions on social media, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch faces scrutiny for her handling of emotional conversations and her choice of remarks during vulnerable moments. The finale has left viewers questioning the depth of familial connections and the impact of communication styles within the famous reality TV family.

