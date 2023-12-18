Kris Jenner Called Out for 'Copying' Daughter Kim Kardashian’s 'Exact' Look

Kris Jenner was seen on Friday wearing an outfit very similar to one of her daughters. Kim Kardashian was the first to don the fur coat, sweatsuit, and opulent Hermés Birkin purse. While out and about with Kardashian and her two kids, Saint, who is eight years old, and Chicago, who is five, Jenner wore a similar yet striking ensemble that included a fur coat layered over a sweatsuit and a secondhand Hermes crocodile purse valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian’s ‘Huge Lie’ Exposed as Fans Question About Her Children’s Future Careers

One user commented on Reddit, "Didn’t Kim wear this exact outfit a few weeks ago?" Another fan confirmed, "She sure did." Some made fun of the similarities between the two, while others were more drawn to Jenner's unaltered visage. One of the fans wrote, "After all that work she’s has done, she looks exactly her age. She’s 67, I think. I wonder if she’s decided to stop having procedures and age naturally. Apart from the cheek implants, that is." A second chimed in, "Can't see anything but those "cheeks." What the actual fuck?" A third user said, "Kris unfiltered is terrifying." A fourth user also commented on her looks and called her "scary."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Apart from this, a former personal assistant to Jenner recently opened up about her experiences working with the well-known matriarch and her family. Madeline "Maddie" Steitz revealed a lot of details in her recent TikTok video. She said, "One thing I do not miss about no longer being Kris Jenner’s personal assistant is how much time I spent thinking about the Kardashians. Like, I would literally have nightmares about all the Kardashians because I just couldn’t stop thinking about them all the time. But that's just part of being a personal assistant."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Also Read: Ivanka Trump and Kim Kardashian Mocked for Partying Together on a 'School Night'

When asked about her NDA expiration, she said, "It doesn't expire. I can't really imagine a personal assistant role without an NDA needed. You have to have access to so much info that no matter if it’s a celebrity or not, privacy is a super important part of the job."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

Also Read: Fans Concerned for Kim Kardashian as Kanye West Reveals Disturbing Details About North in New Rant

In another video, Steitz opened up a humorous story about how she tried to blend in with Jenner and her family's opulent way of life. Steitz also said, "Something kind of funny I learned from being Kris Jenner's assistant was how to pronounce designers' names. Before working for Kris, I liked fashion and style but not designer [stuff] -- I'm from a really small town and never really had a lot of money. So, I literally had to study designer names, I had like a whole PowerPoint saved. I had to learn how to not sound like an idiot when saying Versace and Gucci and Goyard."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

As reported by Parade, although she was only employed by Jenner Communications for around six weeks (because the previous assistant decided to continue with the company), Steitz attributed the inspiration for the name of her own business to the KarJenner matriarch; she named her company Maddie's Natural Sweetener despite initially being apprehensive about naming it after herself.

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Fans Accuse Her of Indirect Jab at Kanye and Bianca After Deleting a Cryptic Quote

Kim Kardashian's 'Lumpy Jaw' Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation, Fans Beg Her to 'Stop' It