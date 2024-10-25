Kourtney Kardashian's Hilarious Response to a Fan Who Thinks She Looks Like Niece North West

Kourtney Kardashian knows how to handle social media commentary–especially when it’s about her famous family. Recently The Kardashians alum shared a Halloween-themed Instagram post showcasing her spooky decoration. Fans took notice of her edgy, all-black outfit and bronzed make-up. One fan comment in particular ignited a playful response from Kourtney herself. A follower asked, “Why does she look like North West??” referring to Kourtney’s 11-year-old niece, the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kourtney, in response, quipped, “We may be related.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

As per E! News, Kourtney’s decor featured spooky skeletons around a table decked with cobwebs, black candles, and other Halloween-inspired items. The post was captioned, “Dinner with my besties.” The family’s Halloween festivities weren’t just limited to decorations. They recently gathered for a special family night hosted by Kim, complete with a private advance screening of Wicked, which saw North, Kourtney, and many of the Kardashian kids enjoying the company of Wicked stars, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

All attendees, including North, Kourtney, and Kim’s children—Chicago, Saint, and Psalm—wore matching pink and green SKIMS pajamas. Kim shared the cozy moment on her Instagram Stories and penned, "We laughed, we cried (a few times) and we loved it so much! Thank you @arianagrande and @cynthiserivo for watching @wickedmovie with us tonight. The most magical pajama party." While some fans think North resembles Kourtney, most point to her striking resemblance to her mother, Kim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

According to People magazine, earlier in the year, Kim even shared a throwback video from her childhood that had fans doing a double-take. The footage where Kim exuded major ‘90s vibes in flannel and layered chokers, led fans to flood the comments, with many saying they could see North in her look. One fan gushed, “So much Northie in this!!!” pointing out just how much Kim and North share both in style and features. With Halloween approaching, the Kardashians have been getting ready for some over-the-top festivities.

Kourtney Kardashian attends the 'Yeezy Season 8' show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 02, 2020, in Paris, France. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marc Piasecki)

Just recently, Kim and her kids joined Kris Jenner, Kourtney, and other family members at Nights of the Jack— an immersive Halloween event in Calabasas, LA. Kris proudly posed with her grandkids amid a pumpkin-filled display, as Kim’s daughter, Chicago, and Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, stood front and center for the family snaps. Kim wrote, "All these pumpkins. All these cutie kids of ours.” Kourtney and her husband, Blink 182 drummer, Travis Barker, recently also posed with a special jack-o’-lantern, adorned with their faces and names. They also created a mini pumpkin dedicated to their youngest son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, who turns one in November. Earlier this month, Kourtney also humorously positioned life-sized skeletal figures— one sitting down, the other mounting it— which created a flurry of reactions on social media as it seemed to allude to herself and Travis.