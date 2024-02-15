Kourtney Kardashian’s Assistant Opens Up Aout Her Boss’s Mind-Boggling Demands

The Kardashians' extravagant lifestyles are readily apparent. However, one aide recently revealed insight into what reality stars' daily lives entail. Liz Muller, Kourtney Kardashian's assistant, disclosed one of the eccentric star's requests. As reported by The Sun, the assistant said that she once needed to locate a life-size swan model for her job.

Muller posted a screen grab of her laptop that displayed the results of her Google search for 'Lifesize swan model with feathers.' Search results included a big fake swan up for sale on eBay for $49.99. "Beautiful simulation swan model foam and feather wings" was the site's description. She captioned the photo, "'What do you do all day for work?'" and shared it on her Instagram Story. Muller has also appeared on The Kardashians and in the episode "When Kourtney Met Gwyneth (Paltrow)," where she assisted the celebrities in selecting a new vagina-flavored candle for their collaboration.

At the KUWTK alum's residence, the two took a seat to try a wide variety of candles and find out which one she preferred. As they passed the candles around and spoke about the fragrances they were enjoying, they sat drinking tea. Viewers saw Kardashian asking her team members for business guidance.

But that's not all, since fans of the renowned family started to recognize Muller despite her behind-the-scenes job in the Kardashian household. She also attended Kourtney's extravagant wedding to Travis Barker in Italy. She was among the fortunate few who, together with the bride's hairstylist, Glen Coco, and wardrobe expert Christopher B Kim, were included on the VIP guest list. For the committed assistant, however, it wasn't all work and no enjoyment. Muller posted many videos from the lavish wedding celebration on her Instagram Stories.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Photopix

Muller and Kardashian seem to be quite close, and the reality star sometimes appears on Muller's Instagram. The assistant also attended the socialite's birthday parties in California back in April of 2022. She captioned a photo of the couple, saying, "HBD. there is literally no one else I would drive all the way to calabasas for xoxo." When Kardashian debuted with her husband, Travis Barker, at the Met Gala, Muller assisted her and quipped that she was having the 'worst month.' She tweeted at the time, "For every Met Gala look there is an assistant who just had the worst month of their life."

Following their rise to prominence, the Kardashian family and several of its members—Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kris, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner, among others—became more well-known and busier. The Kardashians are supported by a variety of employees, including personal assistants and nannies. Even if their helpers are in the background, over time, viewers have gotten to know them, and they mostly have a strong bond with the reality star family. The lavish lifestyles of Kardashian personal assistants are made possible by the large income their wealthy and well-known bosses provide for them.