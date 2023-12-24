Kourtney Kardashian Shows off Son Reign’s Extravagant 9th Birthday Celebration All Planned by Him

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian recently shared glimpses of her son Reign Disick's extravagant 9th birthday celebration on her Instagram Stories. The birthday bash kicked off with Kourtney strolling past the towering Christmas tree inside her home, setting the festive mood. She expressed birthday wishes to her son, Reign, with a video set to Michael Bublé’s Holly Jolly Christmas.

As she made her way outdoors, the camera captured the extensive table adorned with neatly wrapped gifts and a conspicuous Neiman Marcus bag. Kourtney's knee-high black boots made a stylish appearance as she showcased the birthday bounty. Reign, it turns out, was deeply involved in planning his own celebration, a fact Kourtney highlighted in her Instagram captions. Revelry unfolded in the outdoor festivities as children joyously bounced on three colossal bouncy castles, one of which took the form of the Millennium Falcon, a nod to the beloved Star Wars movie series.

Turning her camera towards a sophisticated coffee bar manned by baristas, Kourtney Kardashian showcased the meticulous planning and thoughtful details infused into the celebration. The outdoor fireplace became a relaxing hotspot of the party for guests. The pièce de resistance was the birthday cake that took center stage—an exquisite three-tiered doughnut cake. In a charming moment, little hands eagerly reached out to grasp the sugary delights, enhancing the overall essence of the celebration.

Kourtney, who shares Reign and Mason, with ex Scott Disick, as well as daughter Penelope, 11, unveiled a new addition to the family last month – her fourth child and first with husband Travis Barker, a son named Rocky. Disick posted a photo of silver balloons arranged to spell out 'HAPPY BIRTHDAY M&R!,' signifying Mason and Reign. Scott expressed, “Happy birthday boys! You make my life better every day!” From the grandeur of bouncy castles to the Star Wars-themed setup and a show-stopping doughnut cake, Reign's 9th birthday was undeniably a spectacular affair.

As the Kardashian family marked December 14 with Mason turning 14 and Reign celebrating his 9th birthday, reports from The U.S. Sun suggested that stepfather Travis Barker and mom Kourtney might have allegedly skipped social media wishes for the siblings. Surprisingly, even Kylie and Kendall, usually active in posting celebratory messages, didn't share pictures this year. The Kardashian tradition typically involves family members posting birthday greetings, but this year seemed different.

Speculation arose about whether Barker and Kourtney's busy schedule with their newborn son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, contributed to the absence of public birthday wishes. Alternatively, it could have been a simple oversight in the midst of hectic times. While this year may have deviated from the usual birthday posts, the absence of public wishes doesn't necessarily reflect a lack of affection or celebration within the close-knit Kardashian family.

