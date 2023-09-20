Kourtney Kardashian Shares a Lip-Sync Video With Stepson Landon Barker, Fans Applaud Her

Kourtney Kardashian, who is expecting her first baby with Blink-182 drummer husband Travis Barker, just proved that she is a cool stepmom to her 17-year-old stepson Landon Asher Barker. The Hulu star was seen lip-syncing and sharing the 'secret handshake' with the teen while cutely promoting his new single, Friends with Your Ex, which drops this week. Chase Hudson, the ex-boyfriend of Barker's famous girlfriend Charli D'Amelio, is featured on the song that Barker wrote as a diss track.

On his TikTok account, Landon and Kourtney were seen lip-syncing the lyrics for his nearly 7.4 million followers: "I was friends with your ex / you were with him when we met/guess he hasn't found out yet / but I know he's going to kill me when he sees me with you."

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Drop Hints in Pre-Halloween Suits As They Await Their Baby's Birth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

The reality star looked lovely wearing minimal makeup and a black printed t-shirt as they shared the "secret handshake" toward the end of the clip. On the other hand, Landon appeared sporty with a red tank and a collection of silver neck jewelry. “We had to run it up!", Landon captioned the short clip while also tagging his stepmom. Fans couldn't keep calm witnessing their superb chemistry, “Slay Kourt,” one TikTok user wrote in the comment section. A second fan added, “Coolest stepmom everrrrrrr vibessss!!!!!” The fun video comes right after the KUWTK alum faced a health scare earlier this month.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Frazer Harrison

Kourtney had later revealed that she had to undergo emergency fetal surgery. "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available," a post on Blink-182's Instagram Story said back then. A close source had later informed People that Kourtney was "back home now with her kids," adding: "She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too.”

Also Read: When Kourtney Kardashian Shared Her Favorite Matcha Latte Recipe After Fan Requests: "It’s Such A Treat"

Additionally, as per Daily Mail, the TV star has developed a tight relationship with her 17-year-old stepdaughter Alabama Luella Barker, who last year hired Penelope Scotland Disick, 11, to feature in one of her TikTok movies. The couple share six children together from prior relationships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Also Read: Kourtney Has Issues With Sister Kim Kardashian, Calls Her a 'Witch' in 'The Kardashians' New Trailer

Kourtney shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis on the other hand shares son Landon, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Alabama stated to E! News at Beautycon on Saturday in Los Angeles that she finds the prospect of becoming a big sister to be "exciting." I just think having another family member is always awesome," Alabama told the outlet. "Getting to know a new person, it's gonna be so fun and so exciting!" she added. The teen had expressed her love for her stepmother with a lovely birthday message earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

"Happy birthday Kourt," she wrote on her Instagram Story in April. "You're the best stepmom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard-working mom." "Even if you don't feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first," Alabama added. "You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn't want another stepmom."

More from Inquisitr

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Bold Pics on Instagram Says, ‘Pregnancy Is So Empowering'

When Kourtney Kardashian Defended Ex Scott Disick's 'Bad' Behaviour on KUWTK: "My Scott Is Not a Monster"