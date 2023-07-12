Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Looks Happy and Glowing, Flaunts Her Baby Bump on Beach Vacay in Hawaii

Kourtney Kardashian is "scaling back on filming for the reality show" as she is enjoying her pregnancy phase and the significant glow that comes with it. The Hulu star was spotted flaunting her growing bump in a racy leopard print bikini on the sandy beaches of Kauai, Hawaii, on Tuesday, reports TMZ. She was accompanied by her 11-year-old daughter Penelope Scott Disick on the beach vacation. The Hulu star accessorized her beach outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses and a black baseball hat. The mother-daughter duo were seen soaking in the tropical sun as they lounged in the sand and played in the ocean water.

According to the US Sun, Kourtney "wants to scale back" from filming the reality series The Kardashians with her sisters and focus on nurturing her blended family amid recent drama with her sisters. A source close to the Kardashians revealed, "The drama and tension have been building for a while. Kim and Kourt just don't get along right now, and Kourt is finding it too much hard work," the insider claimed, noting the ongoing feud between the siblings. "She really resents being dictated to by Kim and also thinks the show is so dull." The reality star had revealed during one of the episode confessionals that she is trying to "avoid" confrontations with her sister, Kim. Kourtney admitted that she wanted to "keep her distance."

The source revealed that the Poosh founder is "not seeing eye-to-eye" with the Skims founder and is currently unhappy with the show. The source alleged that Kourtney's pregnancy might be her "ticket out of the series." The source claimed, "She's done, and the pregnancy and soon-to-be baby is her perfect reason to bow out."

Kourtney and Travis' pregnancy journey had been documented in season 2 of The Kardashians where the couple revealed that their doctor had taken them "down this road of doing IVF, and it hasn't been the most amazing experience." According to the Daily Mail, the KUWTK alum had also claimed that the "medication that they have been giving me, they put me into menopause, literally into menopause." In December 2022, she confirmed to her fans that she'd officially dropped the IVF treatment 10 months ago and was only just "getting her energy back."

Kourtney had further discussed their choice to discontinue IVF, "When I was 38 or 39 everyone was like pushing me to do that and most of mine didn't survive the thaw because eggs are one cell and none of them made it to an embryo." She further expressed, "We would love a baby more than anything but I just really believe in what God has in store for us."

Kourtney later surprised her fans with an impromptu pregnancy announcement during a Blink-182 concert with the sign, "Travis I'm Pregnant." The couple have already thought of a name for their unborn son but are keeping it a secret at present.

