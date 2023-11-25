Kourtney Kardashian Confronts Khloé Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson, Asks Him if He’s a Sociopath

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian Barker confronted Tristan Thompson, the NBA player who has a history of infidelity with her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian. The Poosh founder, known for her outspoken attitude, did not shy away from getting to the heart of the matter, questioning Thompson about his potential classification as a sociopath. This confrontation comes at a time of Thompson's attempts to mend his relationships with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, per Today.

Kourtney addresses Thompson in the episode, posing a question. "I see these TikTok videos and there’s these people and they’re like, ‘I am a sociopath narcissist. I have no empathy, no feelings.’ Do you think there’s any part of you that relates to that?" she questioned him.

Thompson acknowledges the truth of her feelings. "You should definitely feel the way you feel, 100% because if it was my sister, I’d feel the same way,” he stated. “I think for me, you know, I want Khloé to be happy and whatever that may be, I’m fully supportive of that."

Despite admitting that he wishes his family had stayed together, Thompson shows an understanding of the consequences of his past behavior, admitting that he has had to face the consequences and work on self-improvement. "I’ve done things to put myself in a position out of that," he added. "Yeah, like if the actions don’t match the words, it’s hard to believe the person with the actions," Kourtney responded.

Kourtney brings up a larger issue within the Kardashian-Jenner family dynamics as the conversation progresses. "I feel like in this family, you guys are so lucky. Like, all the guys, because, for whatever reason, it's held a higher priority of like, 'Let's keep everyone happy and getting along,'" she said. "For some reason that takes a priority in this family over, like, setting a boundary or taking having someone's back or having someone’s side." She added, "I’ve been a part of this whole thing, but it’s interesting to me when I think about it in a superficial way."

According to Page Six, Tristan said to Kourtney, "I’m not proud of the person I used to be. Am I proud of the person I’m becoming? Of course, but in order for that to happen, I had to fall, hit rock bottom, lose everything in life, and really be like, ‘Yo, you gotta pick your s**t up.'" He added, “I needed to grow so I can be better for my kids.”

Kourtney delves deeper into her concerns in a one-on-one interview, expressing a desire to set a better example for her daughter, Penelope. She emphasizes the importance of not normalizing behaviors that are harmful to women. "Everyone can tend to normalize these behaviors of some of the men in our lives and I don't want to show my daughter that's OK," she said. "Having regret and giving grace I think is right, but also having really clear boundaries, I think, is really important."

