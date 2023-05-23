Kourtney Kardashian Shows Unwavering Support for Travis Barker at Sold-Out Madison Square Garden Show

In a display of unwavering support and admiration, Kourtney Kardashian, the popular reality star, proved once again that she is her husband Travis Barker's biggest fan. The power couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, and they continue to showcase their love and support for one another. Kardashian's presence at Barker's sold-out show at Madison Square Garden further solidified their strong bond, as she enjoyed the concert alongside his teenage daughter, Alabama Barker.

According to Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian took her place in the front row of his show, and her excitement was palpable. In an Instagram Story that she shared, the mom-of-three was dressed in white Carhartt overalls and a black Blink-182 t-shirt and embodied the true spirit of a rock 'n' roll fan. Kardashian, accompanied by Alabama, appeared to be having a blast as they cheered Travis Barker on during his performance. Sharing her enthusiasm with her millions of Instagram followers, she uploaded a series of pictures from the eventful evening. From sticking out her tongue to flashing the iconic rock 'n' roll devil horns sign, she exuded pure joy and excitement.

Kourtney Kardashian's commitment to her blended family was on full display as she sat beside her stepdaughter, Alabama, during the concert. The heartwarming image captured the essence of their close relationship, with Alabama proudly holding up a peace sign. The Kardashians and Barkers have embraced a harmonious familial connection, blending their lives seamlessly. On this exciting night, Barker's talented drumming skills were a sight to behold, and Kardashian couldn't help but smile as she watched her husband perform on stage. At one point, she even used her cell phone as a makeshift flashlight.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's journey has been nothing short of eventful and filled with love. Having recently celebrated their first anniversary, the couple marked the occasion by sharing a black and white video showcasing highlights of their courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, California, in May 2022. This intimate legal ceremony followed a practice wedding in Las Vegas conducted by an Elvis impersonator in April 2022. Later, the couple exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy, surrounded by their loved ones. Their love story continues to captivate fans around the world, and their affectionate social media posts only serve to strengthen their bond.

Barker was previously married to Melissa Kennedy and Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares two children, Landon and Alabama Barker. Additionally, Travis Barker serves as a loving stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, daughter of Shanna Moakler and boxer Oscar De La Hoya. Kourtney Kardashian was in a long-term relationship with Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Manny Carabel

Travis Barker's tour with Blink-182 will continue to captivate audiences across North America until July 16. After a short break, the band will embark on a European tour until mid-October, spreading their infectious energy to fans around the world.