Kourtney Kardashian Receives Heartwarming Birthday Tribute from Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama Barker has taken to social media to express her gratitude and admiration for her stepmother, Kourtney Kardashian, on her 44th birthday. The 17-year-old shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram Stories, praising the reality TV star for her caring and generous nature, her strong family values, and her hardworking attitude.

Despite the complex dynamics that come with blended families, Alabama and Kourtney’s relationship seems to be thriving. According to E!News, Alabama wrote, “You’re the best stepmom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hardworking mom.” It’s evident that Kourtney is a positive influence in Alabama’s life, and the teenager is grateful for her stepmom’s unwavering support. Alabama went on to praise Kourtney for her selflessness and her ability to put her family first, even on the toughest of days. “Even if you don't feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first,” Alabama shared. “You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn't want another stepmom.”

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

It’s not surprising that Alabama has nothing but kind words to say about Kourtney. The reality star has been a big part of the Barker family for a while now. Kourtney and Travis have been dating since early 2021, and their relationship has been going strong ever since. The couple even tied the knot three times, including a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy, in May 2022.

Kourtney and Travis have six children between them, making them a modern-day Brady Bunch. Along with Alabama, Travis also shares a son, Landon Barker, 19, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Kourtney, on the other hand, shares three children with her ex, Scott Disick – Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8. Kourtney is also stepmom to Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who is Shanna Moakler's daughter from her first husband, Oscar De La Hoya.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Frazer Harrison

In addition to her sweet tribute to Kourtney, Alabama also shared a series of photos on her Instagram Stories. In one photo, Kourtney is seen sitting on Travis’ lap on a plane, with Alabama in the background. The family looks relaxed and happy, with Kourtney flashing a smile. Another photo shows Kourtney in an all-black outfit, posing against a wall. In a third picture, Alabama and Kourtney pose together, with Alabama giving the middle finger while Kourtney sips tea.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

The final photo in Alabama’s tribute post is perhaps the sweetest of all. The picture shows Kourtney and Travis snuggled up in matching skeleton onesies, with their arms wrapped around each other. The couple gazes off into the distance. With her message, Alabama gives fans a glimpse into the loving relationship between Kourtney and her blended family. It’s also heartwarming to see that Kourtney and Alabama share a strong and loving relationship.