Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya's 24th Birthday Bash

Atiana De La Hoya was surrounded by love on her special day. Both Kourtney Kardashian and stepfather Travis Barker took to Instagram to celebrate De La Hoya on her 24th birthday Wednesday. De La Hoya is the daughter of Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, from her previous relationship with the professional boxer, Oscar De La Hoya.

Kardashian Barker, 43, shared a set of photos of Atiana on her Instagram Stories, writing, "birthday girl! I pray that all of your birthday dreams come true. May you feel special and loved and celebrated on your day! You are such a light and I am sooooo happy to have you in my life! I love you!"

The first photo by The Kardashians star showed Atiana dressed in a little black dress, complete with platform heels and black feathery gloves. Kourtney also shared a video of three different small birthday cakes: one that was plain, one that reads, "Happy birthday Atiana!" and a heart-shaped one that reads "Happy birthday tater!"

Barker posted a snap of his eldest child blowing out her candles via his Instagram Story after sharing a handful of photos to ring in her big day. “I love this picture of us,” the musician captioned a selfie he and Atiana took on a beach. “Happy Birthday @atianadelahoya I love you.”

Kardashian Barker has three kids — sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10½ — while Barker is also dad to daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and son Landon Asher, 19, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Atiana herself popped onto social media during her big day, reposting birthday tributes and adding her own snapshots. One photo showed off a huge number of white roses arranged delicately into a bowl-shaped vase. The young woman wrote: "The sweetest family" over the image, along with an adoring eyes emoji.

She also took to Instagram to share snippets from her birthday, "Yesterday was filled with so much love and joy and really reminded me just how much of it I’m surrounded by. I just really want to say thank you to everyone who messages me, always shows up for me, sends love, and keeps reaching out when they have no reason to. I’m not good at reciprocating and sometimes when you’re really down it’s hard to see just how much good is around you."

"Yesterday it was so clear," she continued, "Thank you everyone from the bottom of my heart. I’m so so grateful for this beautiful and blessed life, all the people in it feeling so so loved and grateful and look at that! 5 cakes?! AND my favorite cookies 🤍🤍 24 🥳."

Alabama also penned a birthday tribute to her big sister on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday, you beautiful b**ch!"

"You are the most antisocial, fun-loving, caring, beautiful people I've ever met, and the best sister I could have asked for." She continued, "You are uniquely you and I love you for that, thank you for teaching me and guiding me through my crazy teenage years. Love you more [than] ever."

Barker, 47, was previously married to model Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. During their relationship, the Blink-182 drummer became stepfather to De La Hoya, whom Moakler, 48, welcomed in 1999 with her ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Moakler, meanwhile, got emotional in her birthday post for her daughter, sharing a slideshow of pics of the two of them over the years. “I remember the day I found out I was having you! I cried I was so happy. I knew you would be a girl and I knew you would be the most beautiful soul that ever was,” she wrote on Wednesday. “Im [sic] so proud of the young woman you are…so intelligent, so kind and so incredibly talented. How lucky I am to have you as a daughter, I may not have done a lot of things right in life but with you I know I did something right, I love you so much …”