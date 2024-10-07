When Kourtney Kardashian Was Angry Over Ex Scott Disick's Extended Presence in Family Reality Show

After announcing her pregnancy, Kourtney Kardashian was slowly and steadily planning to make some space for herself away from the Kardashian-Jenner sister clan and seemingly do her own thing. She was also reportedly working on cutting back her presence from the family reality show, The Kardashians. However, the Poosh founder was not too happy about her ex Scott Disick making his constant presence felt in the family drama and bonding with her sisters on the reality show.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Olivia Wong

According to The US Sun, an insider had revealed that Kardashian was furious about Disick's main lead-like footage in the Hulu show. "Kourtney had no idea how much Scott had filmed and how much of a main character he’d be until the episodes aired. She agreed to him being on the show as long as she didn’t have to film with him but she thinks Kim and Khloe have taken it too far as he’s basically taking over the whole show. Things are still tense with her and Kim and this is just another thing she’s furious about.”

Disick's bonding with Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian is also evident throughout the episodes; the trio are often seen hanging out together and discussing meaningful relationships and family dynamics. As such, Kourtney wasn't thrilled with the attention Scott was receiving on the show, with whom she co-parents three kids: Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8.

Previously, Disick had opened up to People about his co-parenting journey, "It's great that I'm still able to have Kourtney in my life and we can still co-exist and raise our three children together." The reality star too had echoed the same sentiments on one of the KUWTK episodes. "Scott and I, we're going to be in each other's lives forever. We are soulmates, in a sense. No matter what, whether we're ever together or not," Kourtney said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Still, Kourtney and Disick have had their own ups and downs in their relationship, and in the 20 seasons of KUWTK, the ex-couple have been open about their struggles (till their split in 2015). However, in the aftermath of the feud with sister Kim and her pregnancy, Kourtney had grown tired of the constant altercations with her sister and wanted to concentrate on creating her own 'empire,' as per the Daily Mail.

Back in 2023, it was reported that the KUWTK alum is planning on creating her own spin-off show with Blink 182 drummer husband, Travis Barker. An insider has revealed to the Daily Mail, "Kourtney has learned everything she possibly can from mum Kris Jenner and the family's reality show. She wants a whole Kravis spin-off of The Kardashians that doesn't involve her sisters. She doesn't feel she needs them anymore and wants to develop her very own empire!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Kourtney and Barker already had their own little spin-off with ’Til Death Do Us Part on Hulu showcasing their destination wedding in Portofino, Italy. The couple tied the knot on a property in Italy belonging to Haute designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

This article was originally published on 07.22.23.