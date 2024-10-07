Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s 'Tacky' Halloween Decorations Ignite Internet Debate

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have once again captured attention with their extravagant Halloween decorations. On Friday, Kourtney fully embraced Halloween, sharing a series of festive photos on Instagram to celebrate her favorite time of year. She captioned the carousel, "Hello October." The snaps featured humorously positioned life-sized skeletal figures with one sitting down, while the other mounting it. This got social media buzzing. Netizens were divided. While some fans loved the quirky display, many found it excessive and 'tacky,' according to the Daily Mail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

One found the display nothing short of impressive. They penned, “I aspire to one day have skeletons lounging by my pool like Kourtney and Travis. This is peak Halloween goals!” Another Instagram user echoed, “Their Halloween aesthetic is unmatched. It is eerie, bold, and everything we expect from them.” A comment also read, "I love that Kourtney isn't all plastic. She posts great pictures. The others are all T & A. Bravo Kourtney."

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dress up as Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/1z8tXfqnWb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2023

While the decorations delighted some, others were quick to criticize, as reported by OK! Magazine. One user sarcastically noted, “So glad to see rich people making skeletons relax by the pool while the rest of us struggle to pay our bills. Spooky season, am I right?” In a similar vein, one pointed out the fine line between celebrating Halloween and indulging in excess for the sake of social media clout. “Is it even Halloween, or is this a set for a zombie apocalypse movie? This feels more like a Hollywood production than holiday fun."

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's racy Halloween décor sparks controversy amongst fans. Known for their PDA, the couple's display features skeleton inflatables appearing to engage in sexual activity, dividing opinions on appropriate decor. pic.twitter.com/m8vaXvJe1c — Gossip In 60 Mins (@GossipIn60Mins) October 4, 2024

As the comments poured in, one remarked, "Okay, the inflatable is insane." "The skeletons are a little tacky," opined another.” "As a mother of four kids, I find it disgusting you would do that to those inflatables," chimed a netizen. "For you being a mother that cares about what your children put in their mouths. You should also be vigilant about what they see. Do better," slammed yet another critic. On X (formerly Twitter), a comment also read, "The Kardashian girls have no morals, no decency."

Blink 182 and Kardashian fans were quick to come to the couple's defense. One Instagram user commented in support, “Honestly if I had their money, I would do the same. Let them have their fun! It is Halloween, after all.” Another individual reasoned, “It is just decorations, people. Do not act like you would not do the same if you could."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker nail ‘Bride of Chucky’ couples Halloween costume. pic.twitter.com/6dJnl5P4GN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2022

Along with the skeleton image, Kourtney also shared pictures of a staircase lined with numerous pumpkins and Halloween-colored produce. It also featured her making cider and partaking in family activities like archery, movies, and biking. The reality star also shared several snaps of her youngest son, Rocky Thirteen Barker in his black stroller.