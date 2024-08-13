Here's How 'Teen Mom' Star Jade Cline and Sean Austin's Extravagant Wedding Ceremony Looked Like

Teen Mom reality TV star Jade Cline and her longtime beau Sean Austin have taken their relationship to the next level, tying the knot in a grand ceremony in Indianapolis, Indiana. The lovebirds, who first crossed paths when Cline was in eighth grade and later welcomed their daughter Kloie at the age of 19, celebrated their love surrounded by family, friends, and even fellow MTV castmates. The nuptials were confirmed by Cheyenne Floyd’s husband, Zach Davis, who shared a sneak peek of the post-ceremony festivities on Snapchat. The joyous occasion saw Austin proudly flashing his lavish diamond ring. Cheyenne herself posted the black-and-gold-themed reception on Snapchat, giving fans a glimpse into the celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Cline (@jadecline_)

Cline, 26-year-old, looked absolutely stunning in her lace off-the-shoulder gown, perfectly complemented by Austin, 29-year-old, in a white tuxedo. The intimate ceremony featured the couple’s adorable six-year-old daughter, Kloie, alongside a guest list that included family, friends, and MTV co-stars Cheyenne Floyd and Briana DeJesus. The development to the big day was not short on fun and excitement, as Cline shared snippets of her wedding preparations on social media.

Just days before the ceremony, she teased fans with glimpses of her glam bride-to-be routine, providing a deeper glance into the meticulous details that went into her stunning look. Cline’s Instagram stories portrayed her bejeweled wedding nails, a modern take on classic French tips. The MTV reality star opted for a pink hue adorned with white triangular tips, each accentuated by a sparkling gem at the point. Her excitement was evident as she captioned the story with, "Wedding nails are ready."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Cline (@jadecline_)

According to The U.S. Sun, the famous reality TV star had previously shared insights into the wedding plans, revealing an unexpected guest count of approximately 200 attendees. She also revealed that their daughter Kloie would have a special role as the flower girl. Post-ceremony, the newly married couple is set to embark on a romantic honeymoon in Turks and Caicos. Cline’s journey with Austin has been marked by hurdles, as documented on Teen Mom. Young and pregnant since their debut in 2018. The couple faced challenges, including Austin’s struggle with drug abuse, leading to a temporary separation. However, they rekindled, highlighting their commitment to fostering a healthy relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Cline (@jadecline_)

Austin's journey toward sobriety and improved mental health was a pivotal moment in their story, culminating in a heartfelt engagement on an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. The proposal, featuring a meticulously arranged display spelling out "Marry me," surrounded by red roses and candles, showcased Austin's dedication to creating a perfect moment. With their wedding now etched in the chapters of their love story, Cline and Austin embark on a new chapter of marital bliss, proving that love can endure challenges and emerge stronger. Fans eagerly await further glimpses of this milestone, possibly to be featured in the Teen Mom series, offering a candid look into the couple's evolving journey.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 7, 2023. It has since been updated.