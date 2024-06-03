Jennifer Lopez Remained 'Calm' While Ben Affleck Shows 'Dramatic Display of Frustration': Expert

Actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are perhaps one of the sweetest and most smitten couples in Hollywood. From holding hands while showing up together at red-carpet events and gazing warmly into each other's eyes to raising their blended family, Lopez and Affleck have had their own share of challenges to tackle through their journey of dating and getting married. Still, they have come a long way since. Given fans’ affinity for their relationship, the couple is lovingly called "Bennifer," their popular 'ship' name. Absolutely nothing could sink this ship, or could it?

Back at the beginning of the year, it appeared that all was not well in their blissfully married paradise after reports of an alleged fight seemed to have broken out between the two. As reported by The Mirror UK, Lopez and Affleck were spotted in the middle of a heated lovers spat. The couple appeared to be shopping for some new bling at a luxury establishment in St. Barts at Gustavia. (Do note they were both on vacation at the aforementioned location).

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in St. Barts today. pic.twitter.com/O4BZzEdJ8o — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) December 29, 2023

Lopez looked like she had fun while trying on a glimmery necklace and earring set. Her beloved hubby was seen snapping several shots of his beautiful wife as she flaunted her look. So how did this adorable moment transition into an alleged ugly fight? A body language expert, Judy James, seemed to have a more deeper understanding of the matter.

Paparazzi caught them amid a darkened atmosphere with Affleck’s hands on his head while Lopez tried talking to him. James, in her expert opinion, claimed that he was displaying emotions of 'confusion, frustration or anxiety.' In a conversation with the publication, she claimed he might’ve blown things out of proportion. James noted, “Ben Affleck seems to have turned a simple shopping trip into a dramatic one-act play with his body language here.”

📹Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shopping spree in St Barts - December 29, 2023 pic.twitter.com/D4nWNGK3CQ — JLo Gallery NEW!! (@jlogallery2) December 30, 2023

James emphasized the calm before the storm and commented on the drastic 'emotional shift,' saying that it went “to using the kind of dramatic raised hand gestures and head-touching rituals with eyes closed that would normally be associated with confusion, frustration, or anxiety.” Next, she took note of Lopez’s response in this heated situation: “Jennifer’s own body language signals appear unchanging throughout these photos and her mood appears to be emphatically one of calm.” The expert reflected on their alleged fight and suggested that perhaps in their relationship, Lopez is the 'calming' presence. Furthermore, she added, “He is more demonstrative and active in his communication signals.”

The expert also remarked on his behavior while he appeared agitated and broke down his body language: “Raised hands, raised brows, eye contact, and then using the hand as a ‘cap’ on the head can give the impression of a row, which an actor like Ben would likely know.” Finally, she felt his serious mood was due to the absence of a smile or a laugh.

While this behavior is mildly concerning given the bond the two share and cherish, as per sources, the couple appeared to have resolved whatever alleged conflict they were having. Lopez and Affleck were back to being that sappy and loving couple beloved by their fans. The two were seen sharing a sweet smooch and posing alongside each other for a few selfies and went on with their day. In more recent news, although there does seem to be trouble in paradise, as per People, the couple is focusing on their children amid all the speculation of their divorce.

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on Janurary 3, 2024. It has since been updated.