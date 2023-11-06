Sources confirmed to People that baby Barker, aka Rocky Thirteen Barker, has finally arrived. Although Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby boy arrived recently, his moniker has been discussed in the media for much longer, courtesy of his drummer dad. According to Daddy Barker, the baby's name is well-thought-out and has hidden meanings and references to some "G.O.A.T." personalities.

The 44-year-old and her musician husband became parents to Rocky Thirteen after a challenging pregnancy and life-threatening fetal surgery. After the couple announced the gender of their baby in June 2023, the musician had been hinting at his inclination to name his son 'Rocky,' and here we are.

As unusual as the name sounds, the moniker has 'special' meanings, which the 47-year-old drummer previously spoke about in an interview he did with Complex's GOAT Talk series alongside his 17-year-old daughter, Alabama. Although Barker revealed why this name had been on his mind, it was something his teenage girl disapproved of at the time. Furthermore, Alabama shared her preferences—Audemar, Milan, and Patek—and laughed off her own suggestions.

However, Daddy Barker seemed serious about his choice and suggested, "I like Rocky Thirteen." His teenage daughter declared, "That's so bad," but the drummer explained the moniker had some strong roots. He said that this name had been going through his head and expounded, "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time."

Alabama confirmed, "So, are you going to name your kid Rocky Thirteen?" Barker said, "Possibly." He also revealed another significance of the name and referenced the Sylvester Stallone movie Rocky, describing it as the 'greatest movie of all times.'

The couple also accidentally slipped the name during the Kardashian's Disney-themed baby shower. A fan zoomed in on a note card hanging from a tree, which appeared to be saying 'Rocky.' Though the parents never confirmed this name at the time, people on social media were convinced this was a hint of the baby's name. While some found 'Rocky' had a good ring to it, others weren't too impressed. However, it's also worth noting that Alabama's feelings for the name have also changed.

The teenager said, "We all have very authentic, weird names," reported E! News. She gushed, "I just think having another family member is always awesome. And getting to know a new person, it's gonna be so fun and so exciting." Barker and Kardashian have blended families.

Kardashian is a mother of three kids with ex Scott Disick—13-year-old Mason, 11-year-old Penelope, and 8-year-old Reign. The musician is a father to 20-year-old Landon and 17-year-old Alabama with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler and a 24-year-old stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

The 'new' parents made a social media appearance dressed up as Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz for Halloween. The Kardashian alum updated her fans in September about her health scare. She wrote on Instagram, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life." She continued, "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

