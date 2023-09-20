In the latest episode of the reality TV series Sister Wives, Kody Brown took a swipe at his ex-wives Christine Brown and Janelle Brown, attributing his issues with their respective children to their actions. Kody, 54, expressed his sentiments in the episode aired on Sunday, September 17, on TLC.

According to US Magazine, he asserted, "[They] basically shattered my whole world," referring to Christine, 51, and Janelle, 54. Kody claimed that his relationships with the children whom he shares with these two wives have become strained due to their mothers' influence.

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Urges Kody Brown to 'See His Kids' After 'Cruel' Behavior

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Denise Truscello

With Christine, Kody has children Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Paedon, 25, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13. Meanwhile, with Janelle, he shares daughters Madison, 27, Savanah, 18, and sons Logan, 29, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 25, and Gabriel, 21.

Kody lamented his separation from some of his children, revealing that he has been distanced from them because they essentially "kicked [him] out of [his] home or the space that [he] had with those children." He admitted to struggling emotionally, unsure of how to reach out to them or what to say. In a somewhat sardonic tone, Kody remarked, "And the phone goes both ways, the kids can always call me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Christine Claims Kody Brown Kept Ex Wife Meri Brown on the Hook for ‘Years’

The previous season of the show unveiled Kody's challenges with his sons Gabe and Garrison, who held his fourth wife Robyn Brown responsible for Kody's absence from their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. While Kody informed Janelle that he no longer required an apology from the boys to celebrate the 2022 holidays, he chose not to spend Christmas with Janelle's children.

This tension ultimately led to resentment from both Christine, who separated from Kody in November 2021, and Janelle, who confirmed their separation in December 2022.

Also Read: Meri Brown from 'Sister Wives’ Joked She Was ‘The Other Woman’ With Kody and Robyn on Christmas Eve Last Year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

During the recent episode, Christine expressed her frustration upon discovering that Kody had not spoken to Janelle's youngest child, Savanah, since her birthday, which had occurred in early December. Christine, visibly upset, voiced her exasperation, emphasizing that Kody lived just half an hour away and had been in town.

Savanah, understandably hurt, expressed her disappointment in her father's actions, stating, "I’m angry at him, mostly. And I was really sad ’cause, you know, that’s my dad. But now I’m just angry at him. [There were] no gifts, no nothing." Janelle herself admitted she was "floored" by Kody's lack of contact on Christmas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SISTER WIVES | TLC (@sisterwivestlc)

Christine didn't mince her words, asserting, "I don’t care if he’s mad. When you’re a dad, you’re a dad. And you step up." She drew parallels between Kody's actions with Janelle's family and her own past experiences with him, where her children felt neglected for years. In a poignant moment, Christine pondered, "Is he going to leave everybody but Robyn?" as it remained unanswered.

More from Inquisitr

Kody Brown Claims 'Sister Wives' Janelle and Christine Brown 'Begged' Him to Marry Them

‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Gets Emotional Amid Blowout With Kody: “Financially I Have Nothing”