Kody Brown Battles ‘Depression’ After Garrison’s Death, Strains Marriage With Wife Robyn

Sister Wives' Kody Brown is going through a tough time after losing his son, Garrison Brown, 25, who had openly discussed his challenges with his father on the show. According to The US Sun, a source disclosed that Kody is struggling and it's affecting his marriage with Robyn Brown. Garrison, Kody's son with ex-wife Janelle Brown, tragically died by suicide in Flagstaff, Arizona, earlier in March. The insider revealed, "Kody is not okay at all. He's retreated entirely."

The source added, "He gets into dark places when he gets upset, so he's just in a very dark place right now." Allegations from the source suggest that Kody is deeply struggling with depression. Sister Wives enthusiasts were aware of the estrangement between Kody and Garrison, along with his other children Gabe and Leon, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic. Janelle reportedly mentioned their strained relationship with the police during the investigation into Garrison's unexpected passing. According to Screenrant, Janelle expressed dissatisfaction with Kody's decision to isolate himself from her and their children, including Garrison, amidst the pandemic.

The children also found Kody's behavior troubling. Although no one is to blame for Garrison's tragic death, Kody's past issues with his son may weigh heavily on him. Furthermore, his deteriorating mental health is causing strains on his marriage to Robyn. "His mental state is affecting his marriage and it's actually causing problems in his relationship. He sort of put up this wall and is internalizing his feelings. He's focused more on himself and moving on," the source explained. Despite the reported marital challenges between Kody and Robyn, the source is optimistic that the couple is not on the brink of divorce.

"I don't think they will ever divorce unless he continues what he is doing and pushes her out. Kody just retreats and when he gets upset, he blames her (for his problems). So right now he's doing that with her." While the details surrounding Garrison's state of mind before his passing remain unclear, reports indicate that the National Guard soldier had battled depression and alcohol addiction in the past. Additionally, the source also hinted that it will be a considerable amount of time before Kody's estranged children are ready to reconcile with him.

The insider said, "At this point, Kody's boys and other kids are not going to be receptive to him now because they just lost a family member. It's going to take even more work for Kody to fix the damage he's done. He's not even thinking about chances of reconciliation since he's still processing Garrison's death and grieving his loss." As the pandemic unfolded, Kody and Robyn faced criticism for their role in the breakdown of the Brown family. Kody's implementation of stringent rules that his wives and children were required to adhere to, was seen as a contributing factor to the turbulent family dynamic.