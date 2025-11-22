Knox Jolie-Pitt Channels Angelina’s ’90s Era as Brad Attempts a Last-Minute Reconnection

Most of us may have thought that the Jolie-Pitt family drama had exhausted every possibility, but this week Knox Jolie-Pitt introduced an edgy, pink plot twist!

The 17-year-old is one of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s twins – the youngest of their bunch. He was seen in Los Feliz with a pastel, spiky pixie cut that set off déjà vu among Angelina Jolie fans. Because it was a throwback to Angelina’s iconic hot-pink bob from the 1998 film Playing by Heart, where she starred opposite Sean Connery and Ryan Phillippe, her hair could be a character of its own; that’s how legendary it had become. Now, 25 years later, her son has revived it. And honestly, he pulls it off with the same energy.

Knox paired the pink hair with a pale sweatshirt and floral embroidered jeans while getting some food at Lazy Acres Market. And Angelina’s kids have been paying homage to their mom for years. Shiloh channelled Angelina’s Tomb Raider era with braided hair in April. Zahara reworked her mom’s Oscars look at the 2024 Maria premiere. Even Angelina herself has transformed, for example, with her recent light blond bob for her role in Anxious People.

But while the Jolie side of the family is thriving, the Pitt side is having a much rougher season.

🆕 Angelina Jolie and her twins, Knox and Vivienne, were seen in Los Feliz. 💕💕 Angelina’s muay thai fighter and theater kid 🤭✨ pic.twitter.com/ROh9fS2C5T — Maxine Walker 🍿🫶🏻 (@angeltresjolie_) January 15, 2025

While Knox was sporting pink hair, Brad Pitt was making what insiders call a “desperate shot” to reconnect with Knox and his twin sister Vivienne in time for their 17th birthday. According to the Daily Mail, Pitt reached out before their birthday. He probably wanted to reconnect after years of estrangement, but we don’t know if the twins replied.

Now this brings us to the fact that Vivienne dropped “Pitt” from her surname last year, and she was joined by Shiloh, who legally removed it months later. Even their older adopted siblings (Maddox, Pax, and Zahara) have little to no contact with their father. All the kids have aligned with Angelina since the allegations of physical abuse were raised in court.

Knox is the last kid still publicly carrying the Jolie-Pitt name. For Brad, that is reportedly everything. Sources claim he’s “not that kind of father” to walk away and continues to hope for reconciliation, especially as the twins are almost adults now.

But this week’s symbolism was pink and Angelina-Jolie-coded.

In 2023, Angelina told Vogue that her kids saved her from going into darkness during the divorce, adding that she only learned how to be in the world differently because of them. So yes, Knox’s hair is TikTok-ready nostalgia for anyone who lived through the ’90s. But it’s also loaded with family history and the ways children choose their allegiances.

