Kirsten Dunst Recalls Awkward Kissing Scene With 'Brother' Brad Pitt When She Was 11 and He Was 30

Child star Kirsten Dunst earned her big debut opposite A-list actors in the highly acclaimed 1994 horror film Interview with the Vampire. The star-studded cast included Tom Cruise, Antonio Banderas, Christian Bale, and Brad Pitt. As per US Weekly, Dunst's portrayal of Claudia, a child vampire, garnered her a Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actress. However, the then 11-year-old experienced a rather uneasy moment on the set which stuck with her for life. According to the Daily Mail, decades later, despite her faith in Pitt as an elder brother, she said she didn't want to share an intimate moment with him. "I hated the kiss so much because Brad was like my older brother on set and it's kind of like kissing your brother," she said.

"It's weird because he's an older guy and I had to kiss him on the lips, so it was gross," she added. "I mean, I’m 12. And he’s, like, 31, and it’s like, he’s a man. So why would I enjoy kissing him?" In an interview with The Telegraph, the Spiderman actress confessed that she was 'treated like a princess' in the all-male set. Moreover, nothing ever felt strange, and everyone was incredibly polite and compassionate. And especially Pitt played the role of a protective elder sibling, yet it felt completely weird to kiss him.

Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Jared Leto, Kristen Dunst and Antonio Banderas at the premiere of Interview With The Vampire (1994) pic.twitter.com/gbAjkrvCw3 — Murray (@Murraykeen) August 31, 2022

In a video interview with Vanity Fair in 2021 she recalled the uncomfortable moment again saying, "That was the worst thing I did and also having obviously to kiss Brad Pitt at that point," Dunst said. "I was a little girl and he was like a brother to me and it was very weird even though it was a peck. I was very not into it." She also remembered being grossed out over having to bite a sweaty actor's neck in the film calling it another worst moment. Given that Dunst was outspoken about her discomfort, it was strange that the sequence wasn't cut from the final footage, even though the two characters were playing father and daughter and seemingly sharing an innocent moment.

Dunst has made a name for herself by successfully starring in blockbusters such as Little Women, The Virgin Suicides, and the Spider-Man trilogy. She has reportedly made a whopping net worth of $25 million. The second season of the FX crime series Fargo featured Dunst as the lead character, Peggy Blumquist, in 2015. Her performance earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons at the Christian Dior show on January 23, 2023, in Paris, France. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Stephane Cardinale)

Dunst dated actor Jake Gyllenhaal from 2002 to 2004 and musician Johnny Borrell in 2007. She also courted her On the Road co-star Garrett Hedlund for a while. As per People, she and her Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons got engaged in 2017. In 2018, they welcomed a son, Ennis. In 2021, they welcomed a second son. In July 2022, the couple got married in Jamaica.