5 Famous Celebs Open Up About Kissing the Glamorous Blake Lively: 'A Little Creeped Out...'

Here's How These 5 Actors Felt About Kissing Blake Lively

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by (L) James Devaney; (C) Donato Sardella; (R) UMV/Star Max

From her early days in teen comedies like Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants and the campy primetime soap Gossip Girl, Blake Lively transitioned to more mature roles in films and television shows like The Town, starring Ben Affleck, or The Private Lives of Pippa Lee, starring Rebecca Miller. Quite a few of these projects have required her to kiss someone while filming. Here are some things actors have said about kissing Lively for the screen, ranging from ratings of her on-screen kiss with her husband Ryan Reynolds to descriptions of minty-fresh kisses.

1. Blake Lively’s First Kiss With Husband Ryan Reynolds

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Dia Dipasupil

While filming 2010's Green Lantern, the two actors crossed paths, but there was no romantic interest between them at the time. Reynolds was still married to Scarlett Johansson, while Lively was deeply involved with her Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley. After Lively and Badgley broke up, she began seeing Leonardo DiCaprio, yet Reynolds was still asked to grade his Green Lantern girlfriend's kissing abilities in an interview with Mediacorp's Channel 5 in June 2011. Reynolds felt that Lively deserved a commendable 8.5 for her abilities. But when she heard her score and repeated it to the interviewer, she seemed a little bewildered.

2. Henry Golding's ‘Little Geek-Out Moments’ With Blake

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steven Ferdman

Despite how adorable the kisses looked on screen, filming them wasn't exactly a picnic. Henry Golding, while discussing his 2018 film A Simple Favour, brought attention to the fact that many members of the crew were watching, which served as a reminder that the pair was acting professionally. He further explained to Grazia, "For me, going into it, it was really a joy not only because I get to make out with Blake and Anna but because there was no nervousness, it was really art that we were trying to portray and make a beautiful film. So, yes, of course, I’m not complaining. It was really nice to be able to not go into it feeling like I was doing something wrong or that I had to explain myself. So there was a joy in that?"

3. The Passionate Kiss Between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin

Justin Baldoni discussed his time working with Lively on the set of It Ends With Us. He told Access Hollywood, "There were many instances where I honestly just tried to get out of the way and let her take the lead, especially when it came to intimacy." Lively was not bashful about this either, always sharing her thoughts and opinions, and Baldoni trusted her judgment. The film adapted Colleen Hoover's 2016 book of the same name and centered on Lily, a female protagonist who meets and falls in love with Ryle after relocating to a new city after graduating from college. But her happiness doesn't last since her ex-lover reappears and throws her life into disarray.

4. Gossip Girl Star Penn Badgley Said She Was His Best and Worst Kiss

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Marcel Thomas

A viewer of Badgley's 2015 You segment on Watch What Happens Live inquired, "Who has been your best and worst on-screen kiss?" Badgley first said that he had his finest kiss with Lively when they were working together since they once had a connection that was more than just a professional one. In 2007, just at the beginning of the Gossip Girl drama's run, the two began dating in real life. Later, however, despite breaking up, the pair had to continue working together on the show, which wasn't something Badgley was happy with. So, during the same What Happens Live segment he also ended up calling her his 'worst' kiss.

5. Justin Long's ‘Awkward’ Kiss With Lively

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Graves

The 2006 comedy Accepted, about a high school student who starts a phony university, had Lively among its cast members. Justin Long, who was almost 30 years old at the time, was cast as the protagonist, with Lively, who was 17 years old, as his love interest. Long said in a Reddit AMA that he felt awkward trying to be interested in Lively romantically due to their enormous age difference. He stated, "I remember being a little creeped out by that kissing scene we had to do — if I was, god knows how creeped out SHE must've been by it. I was way too old to be playing a college freshman (thanks, genes!)."